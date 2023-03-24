Meet the Prospect: Bijan Robinson

Mar 24, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Bijan Robinson

Position: Running back

School: Texas

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 215

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: 37.0 inches

Broad: 10-feet-4 inches

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

Meet the Prospect: Bijan Robinson

View photos of NFL prospect Bijan Robinson.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) looks for more yards against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
1 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) looks for more yards against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
2 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Jeffrey McWhorter/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries against Kansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
3 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries against Kansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a first down against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
4 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a first down against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas running backs Bijan Robinson (5) and Jonathan Brooks (24) celebrates Brooks' touchdown run against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
5 / 15

Texas running backs Bijan Robinson (5) and Jonathan Brooks (24) celebrates Brooks' touchdown run against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Jeffrey McWhorter/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson reacts after scoring against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Robinson was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)
6 / 15

FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson reacts after scoring against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Robinson was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a 41-yard touchdown against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
7 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a 41-yard touchdown against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas running back Bijan Robinson during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
8 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
9 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) attempts to get past the defense of Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
10 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) attempts to get past the defense of Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) is picked up by Texas offensive lineman Jake Majors (65) after scoring a touchdown against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)
11 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) is picked up by Texas offensive lineman Jake Majors (65) after scoring a touchdown against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Rodolfo Gonzalez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) escapes a tackle by Kansas State safety Kobe Savage (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
12 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) escapes a tackle by Kansas State safety Kobe Savage (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
13 / 15

Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
14 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries the ball against Kansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
15 / 15

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries the ball against Kansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
How he fits: The Lions have a nice running back tandem of David Montgomery and D’Andre Swift after Montgomery joined the team on a three-year contract in free agency. The team also has Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson under contract in the running back room.

Swift, however, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract, so that certainly leaves open the possibility of drafting a young back.

Robinson is arguably the best running back prospect to hit the NFL Draft since Saquon Barkley in 2018. He's the total package, averaging 6.3 yards per carry over his three-year career at Texas with 33 touchdowns. He's elusive and powerful, and terrific in the passing game as a receiver and blocker.

Drafting Robinson would give the Lions arguably the top running back trio in the NFL behind one of the league's best offensive lines, and it would cover the team in case of injury to Montgomery or Swift.

Key observations: Robinson led all college running backs this past season with 104 missed tackles forced. His 39 percent career forced missed tackle rate is tied for the best in the Pro Football Focus college era with Javonte Williams.

What they had to say about him: "Robinson is a three-down back with excellent size, vision and burst. On inside runs, he is aggressive to press the hole before lowering his pads and exploding through contact. He has the lateral quickness to make defenders miss in tight quarters. On outside runs, he has the speed to capture the corner and is very loose and elusive out in space. In the passing game, he is a fluid route runner out of the backfield, boasting excellent hands. He can contort and adjust to poorly thrown balls.

"He does need to improve his recognition and technique in pass pro, though; he is late to step up and his anchor gets challenged too often. Overall, Robinson has all of the tools to quickly emerge as a top-tier RB in the NFL." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com draft analyst

Behind the scenes: 2023 Lions free agency

Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2023 free agency.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton being interviewed at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton being interviewed at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 53

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 53

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 53

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 53

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 53

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 53

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 53

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 53

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 53

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 53

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 53

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 53

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 53

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 53

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 53

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 53

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 53

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson meeting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson meeting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson meeting with Detroit Lions Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson meeting with Detroit Lions Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
How he stacks up: There isn't a running back ranking I came across that doesn't have Robinson as the best back available in this draft.

Here's where he falls on the overall prospect rankings from some respected draft analysts and websites:

  • Dane Brugler of The Athletic: 6
  • Mel Kiper Jr's Big Board: 9
  • NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah: 3
  • CBS Sports: 7
  • ESPN's Scouts Inc.: 6

What he had to say: "It's a gift from God, but you, obviously, have to work on it every single day. I'm a knee-bender when I run the ball. Another guy that was a knee-bender was Barry Sanders to try to redirect and try to be as low to the ground as you can get and understand you have to feel defenders and read their shoulders and read angles to break as many tackles as you can to try to get north and south," Robinson said at the Combine.

"I take pride in that. I do so many drills with my coach at Texas - coach (Tashard) Choice - and he really implements that a lot in my drills. Sometimes it's really tough, but in games, they really pay off a lot."

