Meet the Prospect: Bijan Robinson

Name: Bijan Robinson
Position: Running back
School: Texas
Ht/Wt: 5-11, 215
40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds
Bench: Did not bench
Vertical: 37.0 inches
Broad: 10-feet-4 inches
3-cone: Did not run
20-yard shuttle: Did not run
View photos of NFL prospect Bijan Robinson.
How he fits: The Lions have a nice running back tandem of David Montgomery and D’Andre Swift after Montgomery joined the team on a three-year contract in free agency. The team also has Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson under contract in the running back room.
Swift, however, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract, so that certainly leaves open the possibility of drafting a young back.
Robinson is arguably the best running back prospect to hit the NFL Draft since Saquon Barkley in 2018. He's the total package, averaging 6.3 yards per carry over his three-year career at Texas with 33 touchdowns. He's elusive and powerful, and terrific in the passing game as a receiver and blocker.
Drafting Robinson would give the Lions arguably the top running back trio in the NFL behind one of the league's best offensive lines, and it would cover the team in case of injury to Montgomery or Swift.
Key observations: Robinson led all college running backs this past season with 104 missed tackles forced. His 39 percent career forced missed tackle rate is tied for the best in the Pro Football Focus college era with Javonte Williams.
What they had to say about him: "Robinson is a three-down back with excellent size, vision and burst. On inside runs, he is aggressive to press the hole before lowering his pads and exploding through contact. He has the lateral quickness to make defenders miss in tight quarters. On outside runs, he has the speed to capture the corner and is very loose and elusive out in space. In the passing game, he is a fluid route runner out of the backfield, boasting excellent hands. He can contort and adjust to poorly thrown balls.
"He does need to improve his recognition and technique in pass pro, though; he is late to step up and his anchor gets challenged too often. Overall, Robinson has all of the tools to quickly emerge as a top-tier RB in the NFL." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com draft analyst
How he stacks up: There isn't a running back ranking I came across that doesn't have Robinson as the best back available in this draft.
Here's where he falls on the overall prospect rankings from some respected draft analysts and websites:
- Dane Brugler of The Athletic: 6
- Mel Kiper Jr's Big Board: 9
- NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah: 3
- CBS Sports: 7
- ESPN's Scouts Inc.: 6
What he had to say: "It's a gift from God, but you, obviously, have to work on it every single day. I'm a knee-bender when I run the ball. Another guy that was a knee-bender was Barry Sanders to try to redirect and try to be as low to the ground as you can get and understand you have to feel defenders and read their shoulders and read angles to break as many tackles as you can to try to get north and south," Robinson said at the Combine.
"I take pride in that. I do so many drills with my coach at Texas - coach (Tashard) Choice - and he really implements that a lot in my drills. Sometimes it's really tough, but in games, they really pay off a lot."