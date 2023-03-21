Glasgow returns to Detroit to join former teammates on an established o-line

"That was something that I was really excited about when I was looking for places to go," Glasgow said. "Seeing how they started last year 1-6 and ended up winning eight of their however many games, it takes a certain type of team and certain group of players to be able to do that that have the mental strength," Glasgow said.

"A lot of people would throw in the towel at that point. Just going out there and seeing them succeed made me really want to come here and be a part of this as well."