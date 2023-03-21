Glasgow returns to Detroit to join former teammates on an established o-line

Veteran guard Graham Glasgow began his NFL career in Detroit as a third-round round pick out of Michigan in 2016 in the same draft class that saw the Lions select left tackle Taylor Decker in the first round. Glasgow spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lions playing both guard and center, starting 58 games.
Glasgow, 30, spent the past three seasons with Denver after signing a free-agent deal with the Broncos ahead of the 2020 season. Glasgow said he always kept up with how Detroit was doing from afar and stayed in contact with Decker and Lions center Frank Ragnow. When Glasgow was released in a cap saving move by the Broncos this offseason, he asked his agent to contact Detroit and see if there was interest in a reunion.
It came down to Detroit, San Francisco and Carolina as potential landing spots, according to Glasgow, and Detroit was always the leader as long as the contract was fair for both sides. The Lions and Glasgow ultimately agreed to a one-year deal.
Glasgow sees the Lions as a young football team ready to take off that features an offensive line room that is one of the best in the league.
"That was something that I was really excited about when I was looking for places to go," Glasgow said. "Seeing how they started last year 1-6 and ended up winning eight of their however many games, it takes a certain type of team and certain group of players to be able to do that that have the mental strength," Glasgow said.
"A lot of people would throw in the towel at that point. Just going out there and seeing them succeed made me really want to come here and be a part of this as well."
Detroit's offensive line is a strength for this team and the addition of Glasgow adds another quality veteran to the room with starter potential at right guard. Glasgow has proven to be one of the more versatile interior linemen in the NFL over the last seven years, playing 2,422 snaps at center, 2,256 at right guard and 1,144 snaps at left guard.
The Lions allowed just 24 sacks this past season, which were the second fewest in the NFL behind only Tampa Bay. Detroit's offense threw for 4,000 yards and rushed for 2,000 yards for the first time in franchise history, in part because of the protection and holes generated by the big guys up front.
Decker is annually a top 10 left tackle in this league, and Ragnow, left guard Jonah Jackson and right tackle Penei Sewell all have a Pro Bowl appearance to their names.
"When I was looking for places to go that was something that was really enticing to me," Glasgow said of joining a well-established o-line room in Detroit. "Just seeing how good they've been so far. You don't get many opportunities to go join a place that already has an established line and I think that was (big) for me."