Glasgow returns to Detroit to join former teammates on an established o-line

Mar 21, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Veteran guard Graham Glasgow began his NFL career in Detroit as a third-round round pick out of Michigan in 2016 in the same draft class that saw the Lions select left tackle Taylor Decker in the first round. Glasgow spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lions playing both guard and center, starting 58 games.

Glasgow, 30, spent the past three seasons with Denver after signing a free-agent deal with the Broncos ahead of the 2020 season. Glasgow said he always kept up with how Detroit was doing from afar and stayed in contact with Decker and Lions center Frank Ragnow. When Glasgow was released in a cap saving move by the Broncos this offseason, he asked his agent to contact Detroit and see if there was interest in a reunion.

It came down to Detroit, San Francisco and Carolina as potential landing spots, according to Glasgow, and Detroit was always the leader as long as the contract was fair for both sides. The Lions and Glasgow ultimately agreed to a one-year deal.

Glasgow sees the Lions as a young football team ready to take off that features an offensive line room that is one of the best in the league.

"That was something that I was really excited about when I was looking for places to go," Glasgow said. "Seeing how they started last year 1-6 and ended up winning eight of their however many games, it takes a certain type of team and certain group of players to be able to do that that have the mental strength," Glasgow said.

"A lot of people would throw in the towel at that point. Just going out there and seeing them succeed made me really want to come here and be a part of this as well."

Detroit's offensive line is a strength for this team and the addition of Glasgow adds another quality veteran to the room with starter potential at right guard. Glasgow has proven to be one of the more versatile interior linemen in the NFL over the last seven years, playing 2,422 snaps at center, 2,256 at right guard and 1,144 snaps at left guard.

Graham Glasgow photos

View photos of Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) runs interference for his running back during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
1 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) runs interference for his running back during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) against the Washington Football Team in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
2 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) against the Washington Football Team in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) takes the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
3 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) takes the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
4 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
5 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) takes the field for player introductions against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
6 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) takes the field for player introductions against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle, WA. The Seahawks defeated the Bears 17-16. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
7 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle, WA. The Seahawks defeated the Bears 17-16. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) looks on during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
8 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) looks on during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) against the Kansas City Chiefs of an NFL football game Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
9 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) against the Kansas City Chiefs of an NFL football game Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) against the Arizona Cardinals of an NFL football game Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
10 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) against the Arizona Cardinals of an NFL football game Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) blocks Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
11 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) blocks Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
12 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) against the Kansas City Chiefs of an NFL football game Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
13 / 18

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) against the Kansas City Chiefs of an NFL football game Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 18

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 18

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions/Alika Jenner alikajenner.com (206) 612-1314
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) spikes the football in celebration of a touchdown run by Zach Zenner during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 18

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) spikes the football in celebration of a touchdown run by Zach Zenner during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Denver. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 18

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Denver. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 18

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
The Lions allowed just 24 sacks this past season, which were the second fewest in the NFL behind only Tampa Bay. Detroit's offense threw for 4,000 yards and rushed for 2,000 yards for the first time in franchise history, in part because of the protection and holes generated by the big guys up front.

Decker is annually a top 10 left tackle in this league, and Ragnow, left guard Jonah Jackson and right tackle Penei Sewell all have a Pro Bowl appearance to their names.

"When I was looking for places to go that was something that was really enticing to me," Glasgow said of joining a well-established o-line room in Detroit. "Just seeing how good they've been so far. You don't get many opportunities to go join a place that already has an established line and I think that was (big) for me."

