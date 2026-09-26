Martin & O'Neill making the most of their opportunities on special teams

There are still nerves for the rookie edge rusher no matter what his role is, but thankfully for O'Neill, who plays both on kickoff and kick return, all it takes is one hit to shake it off.

"I'm thinking, 'Just do it.' Because the first play, it's like you have so much adrenaline, but you haven't hit anyone yet, you haven't done anything, so you're a little tight almost," O'Neill said. "So, I'm just like, 'Just do it, just hit him as hard as you can, I promise you won't regret it,' and the past two games it's worked because I came out with my best punch."

O'Neill approaches every rep as if it's his last. He knows what it took to make the roster and he knows there's someone fighting for his spot just as he did.

Whatever opportunities he has – on special teams or as a rotational player on defense – O'Neill wants to capitalize and stay hungry no matter what. He said he doesn't need a grand story of being an undrafted free agent who makes the team and becomes a star. He just needs an in to play the game he loves, and that's exactly what special teams was for him.

"It's been everything for me because I'm sure without special teams, I don't think I would've made the team," O'Neill said.