Lions vs. Panthers practice report: Nov. 15

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|knee
|NP
|NP
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DT
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|Michael Roberts
|TE
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|Ezekiel Ansah
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Damon Harrison Sr.
|DT
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Eli Harold
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|neck
|LP
|LP
|Darius Slay
|CB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|Luke Willson
|TE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
* The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.
Carolina Panthers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game status
|Torrey Smith
|WR
|knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Ryan Kalil
|C
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|Cam Newton
|QB
|right shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Greg Olsen
|TE
|foot
|LP
|LP
* The Panthers conducted a walkthrough on Thursday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.