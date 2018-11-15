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Practice Report

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Lions vs. Panthers practice report: Nov. 15

Nov 15, 2018 at 04:00 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame status
Marvin Jones Jr.WRkneeNPNP
A'Shawn RobinsonDTankleNPNP
Michael RobertsTEshoulderNPNP
Ezekiel AnsahDEshoulderLPLP
Damon Harrison Sr.DTshoulderLPLP
Eli HaroldLBshoulderLPLP
Jalen Reeves-MaybinLBneckLPLP
Darius SlayCBkneeLPLP
Luke WillsonTEshoulderLPLP

* The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Carolina Panthers:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursday*FridayGame status
Torrey SmithWRkneeDNPDNP
Ryan KalilCankleLPLP
Cam NewtonQBright shoulderLPLP
Greg OlsenTEfootLPLP

* The Panthers conducted a walkthrough on Thursday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

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