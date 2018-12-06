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Practice Report

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Lions at Cardinals practice report: Dec. 6

Dec 06, 2018 at 03:58 PM

Detroit Lions:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame status
Kerryon JohnsonRBkneeNPNP
Ezekiel AnsahDEneckLPLP
Trevor BatesLBankleNPLP
Nick BelloreFBankleLPLP
Bruce EllingtonWRbackLPLP
Kenny GolladayWRquadLPLP
Devon KennardLBhipNPLP
Darius SlayCBanklenot listedLP
Matthew StaffordQBbackLPLP
Brandon PowellWRcalfLPFP
Michael RobertsTEshoulderFPFP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Arizona Cardinals:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
Budda BakerSkneeNPNP
Deone BucannnonLBchestNPNP
Korey CunninghamOLhipnot istedLP
Markus GoldenDEkneeLPLP
Larry FitzgeraldWRnot injury relatedNPFP
Rudy FordSheelFPFP
Robert NkemdicheDTkneeFPFP
Chad WilliamsWRankleFPFP

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