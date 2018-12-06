Lions at Cardinals practice report: Dec. 6

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|Kerryon Johnson
|RB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|Ezekiel Ansah
|DE
|neck
|LP
|LP
|Trevor Bates
|LB
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|Nick Bellore
|FB
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|Bruce Ellington
|WR
|back
|LP
|LP
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|quad
|LP
|LP
|Devon Kennard
|LB
|hip
|NP
|LP
|Darius Slay
|CB
|ankle
|not listed
|LP
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|back
|LP
|LP
|Brandon Powell
|WR
|calf
|LP
|FP
|Michael Roberts
|TE
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.
Arizona Cardinals:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|Budda Baker
|S
|knee
|NP
|NP
|Deone Bucannnon
|LB
|chest
|NP
|NP
|Korey Cunningham
|OL
|hip
|not isted
|LP
|Markus Golden
|DE
|knee
|LP
|LP
|Larry Fitzgerald
|WR
|not injury related
|NP
|FP
|Rudy Ford
|S
|heel
|FP
|FP
|Robert Nkemdiche
|DT
|knee
|FP
|FP
|Chad Williams
|WR
|ankle
|FP
|FP