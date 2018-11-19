Lions vs. Bears practice report: Nov. 19

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game status
|Kerryon Johnson
|RB
|knee
|NP
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|knee
|NP
|Ezekiel Ansah
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|Bruce Ellington
|WR
|back
|LP
|Damon Harrison Sr.
|DT
|shoulder
|LP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|neck
|LP
|Michael Roberts
|TE
|shoulder
|LP
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DT
|ankle
|LP
|Darius Slay
|CB
|knee
|LP
*The Lions did not practice on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.
Chicago Bears:
|Player
|Postion
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game status
|Aaron Lynch
|LB
|concussion
|NP
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|concussion
|NP
|Mitchell Trubisky
|QB
|right shoulder
|NP
*The Bears did not practice on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.