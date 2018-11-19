Practice Report

Lions vs. Bears practice report: Nov. 19

Nov 19, 2018 at 04:00 PM

Detroit Lions:

Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game status
Kerryon Johnson RB knee NP
Marvin Jones Jr. WR knee NP
Ezekiel Ansah DE shoulder LP
Bruce Ellington WR back LP
Damon Harrison Sr. DT shoulder LP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB neck LP
Michael Roberts TE shoulder LP
A'Shawn Robinson DT ankle LP
Darius Slay CB knee LP

*The Lions did not practice on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Chicago Bears:

Player Postion Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game status
Aaron Lynch LB concussion NP
Adam Shaheen TE concussion NP
Mitchell Trubisky QB right shoulder NP

*The Bears did not practice on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

