Week 1 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via Zoom. This week it was Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. I also scanned the Chicago media websites and the Bears website to see what else Chicago players and coaches are saying about this week's season-opening matchup with the Lions.
Here's what they had to say:
1. Mitchell Trubisky won the quarterback competition over Nick Foles in Bears camp. Trubisky said this week he has a whole different mindset entering 2020 after a disappointing 2019 season.
"I just found my confidence again," Trubisky told the team's website. "You have to believe in yourself for your teammates and other people to believe in you. So I just came in here with a different attitude and mindset and how I'm going to approach this season.
"There's going to be no regrets. I'm not even worried about outcomes. I'm just worried about putting my best foot forward and staying in that mindset to allow you to play really good football."
2. Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is doubtful to play Sunday. Nagy said Quinn is pretty frustrated about the ankle injury that will likely keep him out of his Bears debut, though Nagy did still leave a sliver of hope he could still play. Quinn recorded 11.5 sacks for the Cowboys last year.
3. Nagy has so much respect for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying the 12-year veteran just knows what it takes to play the quarterback position and can do so many different things with his knowledge of the game. Nagy said Stafford's best trait is that's he's "deadly accurate" throwing the football.
The Bears didn't face Stafford last year, so anyone new to Chicago's defense hasn't seen him. Nagy said they've been trying to get those players up to speed all week.
4. Part of the fun this week for both teams is the great unknown of what they're going to see from the opponent, per Nagy, who said the focus this week has really been on studying personnel and not schemes because both coaches should expect wrinkles they'll have to adjust to. Nagy said this being a division game right out of the gate helps because both sides know the personnel pretty well.
5. There was some concern in Chicago that talented second-year running back David Montgomery might not be available for Chicago Sunday after missing time in camp with a groin injury, but Chicago's top back practiced fully Thursday and appears to be trending in the right direction, though he's still expected to be a game-time decision, per reports coming out of the windy city. Montgomery said he has to be careful not to rush back too soon.
"With me, it's being sure I take care of myself. I'd be hurting the team more if I was to come back earlier than I was supposed to and continue to be hurt and hurt myself again," he told the Chicago Sun-Times. "The biggest thing is being smart with myself, being smart with my body and being sure I communicate with the training staff and the coaches to let them know how I feel."