Week 1 opponent: What the Bears are saying

2. Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is doubtful to play Sunday. Nagy said Quinn is pretty frustrated about the ankle injury that will likely keep him out of his Bears debut, though Nagy did still leave a sliver of hope he could still play. Quinn recorded 11.5 sacks for the Cowboys last year.

3. Nagy has so much respect for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying the 12-year veteran just knows what it takes to play the quarterback position and can do so many different things with his knowledge of the game. Nagy said Stafford's best trait is that's he's "deadly accurate" throwing the football.

The Bears didn't face Stafford last year, so anyone new to Chicago's defense hasn't seen him. Nagy said they've been trying to get those players up to speed all week.