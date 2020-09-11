Week 1 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Sep 11, 2020 at 03:28 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via Zoom. This week it was Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. I also scanned the Chicago media websites and the Bears website to see what else Chicago players and coaches are saying about this week's season-opening matchup with the Lions.

Here's what they had to say:

1. Mitchell Trubisky won the quarterback competition over Nick Foles in Bears camp. Trubisky said this week he has a whole different mindset entering 2020 after a disappointing 2019 season.

"I just found my confidence again," Trubisky told the team's website. "You have to believe in yourself for your teammates and other people to believe in you. So I just came in here with a different attitude and mindset and how I'm going to approach this season.

"There's going to be no regrets. I'm not even worried about outcomes. I'm just worried about putting my best foot forward and staying in that mindset to allow you to play really good football."

2. Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is doubtful to play Sunday. Nagy said Quinn is pretty frustrated about the ankle injury that will likely keep him out of his Bears debut, though Nagy did still leave a sliver of hope he could still play. Quinn recorded 11.5 sacks for the Cowboys last year.

3. Nagy has so much respect for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying the 12-year veteran just knows what it takes to play the quarterback position and can do so many different things with his knowledge of the game. Nagy said Stafford's best trait is that's he's "deadly accurate" throwing the football.

The Bears didn't face Stafford last year, so anyone new to Chicago's defense hasn't seen him. Nagy said they've been trying to get those players up to speed all week.

4. Part of the fun this week for both teams is the great unknown of what they're going to see from the opponent, per Nagy, who said the focus this week has really been on studying personnel and not schemes because both coaches should expect wrinkles they'll have to adjust to. Nagy said this being a division game right out of the gate helps because both sides know the personnel pretty well.

Detroit Lions practice photos: Sept. 11

View photos from Detroit Lions practice Sept. 11, 2020.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head strength and conditioning coach Josh Schuler during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 38

Detroit Lions head strength and conditioning coach Josh Schuler during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 38

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 38

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 38

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 38

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 38

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 38

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 38

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 38

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 38

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 38

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 38

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 38

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 38

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 38

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 38

during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 38

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 38

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 11, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

5. There was some concern in Chicago that talented second-year running back David Montgomery might not be available for Chicago Sunday after missing time in camp with a groin injury, but Chicago's top back practiced fully Thursday and appears to be trending in the right direction, though he's still expected to be a game-time decision, per reports coming out of the windy city. Montgomery said he has to be careful not to rush back too soon.

"With me, it's being sure I take care of myself. I'd be hurting the team more if I was to come back earlier than I was supposed to and continue to be hurt and hurt myself again," he told the Chicago Sun-Times. "The biggest thing is being smart with myself, being smart with my body and being sure I communicate with the training staff and the coaches to let them know how I feel."

Related Content

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Vaitai ruled out, Golladay doubtful for Lions-Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, team captains and more.
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who will be Lions' most improved player?

Tim Twentyman covers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their season opener vs. the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Peterson excited to be back in the NFC North

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Adrian Peterson's return to the NFC North, injury updates and more.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Johnson welcomes additions to Lions' backfield

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back reps, practice squad protection and more.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NFC NORTH: 2020 season preview

Tim Twentyman previews the 2020 season for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
Bevell excited to add Peterson to running back room
news

Bevell excited to add Peterson to running back room

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is excited to reunite with running back Adrian Peterson.
Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 15, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on September 2, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

Stafford looking forward to regular-season opener

After missing the last half of the 2019 season and going through a virtual-only offseason and abbreviated training camp this year, quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking forward to the regular-season opener.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during training camp practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on September 2, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are the challenges of preparing for Week 1 without preseason tape to watch?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 16-man practice squad

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' initial 16-man practice squad.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on September 2, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the 53-man roster

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster.

Advertising