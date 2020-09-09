One Pridecast Episode 88: Previewing the 2020 season

Sep 09, 2020 at 05:37 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about what to expect from the Lions in 2020.

The highlights include:

  • 2:35 - will Matthew Stafford return to his 2019 pre-injury form
  • 6:00 - the benefit of returning your starting WRs
  • 7:42 - whether the run game will be improved in 2020
  • 9:16 - how big of a role Adrian Peterson will plan on the team
  • 10:35 - the defense being more aggressive this year
  • 12:47 - how much to expect from rookie Jeff Okudah to start the season
  • 14:50 - the status of the safety and linebacker groups
  • 19:49 - will the defensive line get more pressure on the QB
  • 21:37 - the changes on special teams
  • 23:30 - what it will take to beat the Bears Sunday
  • 27:12 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.

