One Pridecast Episode 88: Previewing the 2020 season

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about what to expect from the Lions in 2020.
The highlights include:
- 2:35 - will Matthew Stafford return to his 2019 pre-injury form
- 6:00 - the benefit of returning your starting WRs
- 7:42 - whether the run game will be improved in 2020
- 9:16 - how big of a role Adrian Peterson will plan on the team
- 10:35 - the defense being more aggressive this year
- 12:47 - how much to expect from rookie Jeff Okudah to start the season
- 14:50 - the status of the safety and linebacker groups
- 19:49 - will the defensive line get more pressure on the QB
- 21:37 - the changes on special teams
- 23:30 - what it will take to beat the Bears Sunday
- 27:12 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
