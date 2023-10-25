Lions OL coach looking for a bounce-back from his group

Oct 25, 2023 at 05:16 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have started six different offensive line combinations through their first seven contests this season. Unfortunately that's become the norm for offensive line coach Hank Fraley and his room over the last couple years but you'll never hear him use it as an excuse for performance.

"You guys have been around here. I mean the motto is next guy up, right," Fraley said Wednesday. "It doesn't matter."

Left tackle Taylor Decker has missed some time this year with a high ankle sprain, left guard Jonah Jackson missed his second straight game in Baltimore Sunday with an ankle injury, and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai missed time early in the year with a knee injury.

The play of veteran guard Graham Glasgow has certainly helped things stay on course. Glasgow is currently the fifth highest graded guard by Pro Football Focus.

Through it all, the Lions have navigated the injuries upfront along their offensive line pretty well and have played good football offensively most of the year. But Detroit is coming off their worst offensive performance of the season in a blowout loss to the Ravens Sunday and Detroit's offensive line had probably their worst game as a collective unit. The run game never really got going and the five sacks by the Ravens' defense were the most allowed by Detroit in a game this season.

"We didn't play our best game this past Sunday," Fraley said. "I tip my hat to the Ravens. They played pretty well upfront. We have to learn from it. That's what's great about a win or a loss. If you learn from what happened, where maybe some of our breakdowns were and go from there."

Related Links

It doesn't get much easier for the o-line this week against a Raiders' defensive front led by two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The Raiders are No. 10 in the NFL in total defense and No. 5 in pass defense.

Fraley is confident his players upfront will bounce back this week. He just hates that he has to wait an extra day before he can witness it with the Lions and Raiders playing on Monday Night Football this week.

Meet the Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

View photos of the starters for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham Special Teams Coordinator: Tom McMahon (AP Photo/John Locher)
1 / 28

Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi

Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham

Special Teams Coordinator: Tom McMahon

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Davante Adams Backed up by Kristian Wilkerson (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
2 / 28

WR Davante Adams

Backed up by Kristian Wilkerson

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Kolton Miller Backed up by Justin Herron (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
3 / 28

T Kolton Miller

Backed up by Justin Herron

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Dylan Parham Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
4 / 28

G Dylan Parham

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
C Andre James Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
5 / 28

C Andre James

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
G Greg Van Roten Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
6 / 28

G Greg Van Roten

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jermaine Eluemunor Backed up by Thayer Munford Jr. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
7 / 28

T Jermaine Eluemunor

Backed up by Thayer Munford Jr.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Austin Hooper Backed up by Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted (AP Photo/John Locher)
8 / 28

TE Austin Hooper

Backed up by Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Jakobi Meyers Backed up by DeAndre Carter (AP Photo/John Locher)
9 / 28

WR Jakobi Meyers

Backed up by DeAndre Carter

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Hunter Renfrow Backed up by Tre Tucker (AP Photo/John Locher)
10 / 28

WR Hunter Renfrow

Backed up by Tre Tucker

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Jimmy Garoppolo Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell (AP Photo/John Locher)
11 / 28

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Josh Jacobs Backed up by Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
12 / 28

RB Josh Jacobs

Backed up by Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Jakob Johnson (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
13 / 28

FB Jakob Johnson

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
DE Maxx Crosby Backed up by Isaac Rochell (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
14 / 28

DE Maxx Crosby

Backed up by Isaac Rochell

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
DT Jerry Tillery Backed up by John Jenkins and Nesta Jade Silvera (AP Photo/John Locher)
15 / 28

DT Jerry Tillery

Backed up by John Jenkins and Nesta Jade Silvera

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Bilal Nichols Backed up Adam Butler and Byron Young (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
16 / 28

DT Bilal Nichols

Backed up Adam Butler and Byron Young

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Malcolm Koonce Backed up by Tyree Wilson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
17 / 28

DE Malcolm Koonce

Backed up by Tyree Wilson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
LB Robert Spillane Backed up by Kana'i Mauga (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
18 / 28

LB Robert Spillane

Backed up by Kana'i Mauga

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
LB Divine Deablo (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
19 / 28

LB Divine Deablo

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Luke Masterson Backed up by Amari Burney (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
20 / 28

LB Luke Masterson

Backed up by Amari Burney

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Nate Hobbs Backed up by Jakorian Bennett and David Long Jr. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
21 / 28

CB Nate Hobbs

Backed up by Jakorian Bennett and David Long Jr.

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
CB Marcus Peters Backed up by Amik Robertson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
22 / 28

CB Marcus Peters

Backed up by Amik Robertson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
S Marcus Epps Backed up by Roderic Teamer and Chris Smith II (John McGillen via AP)
23 / 28

S Marcus Epps

Backed up by Roderic Teamer and Chris Smith II

(John McGillen via AP)

NFL/2023 National Football League
S Tre'von Moehrig Backed up by Isaiah Pola-Mao (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
24 / 28

S Tre'von Moehrig

Backed up by Isaiah Pola-Mao

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
K Daniel Carlson (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
25 / 28

K Daniel Carlson

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H AJ Cole (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
26 / 28

P/H AJ Cole

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (AP Photo/Bart Young)
27 / 28

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR DeAndre Carter Backed up by Ameer Abdullah and Hunter Renfrow (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
28 / 28

PR/KR DeAndre Carter

Backed up by Ameer Abdullah and Hunter Renfrow

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"The unfortunate part is we have to wait until Monday night to play again," he said. "I told the guys I just hate losing as a player and as a coach. I hate waiting that long to play. It would have been better to have a short week this week on Thursday just to get out of your mouth that taste.

"We have to learn from (last week), not just as a unit but as a whole team. Why we got in the hole we did and how can we learn from it and how can we ease back that momentum and get back going again."

Related Content

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp.
news

Week 8 opponent: What the Raiders are saying

Find out what the Las Vegas Raiders are saying as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Sewell an anchor up front for Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including right tackle Penei Sewell's performance, how the team will respond to adversity and more.
news

Lions DBs coach happy with how rookie Brian Branch is playing

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Brian Duker is happy with how rookie Brian Branch is playing so far this season.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 8

Tim Twentyman take a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What is Campbell's biggest takeaway from Sunday's loss in Baltimore?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.  
news

NOTEBOOK: Gibbs looks good in return to game action

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

FOUR DOWNS: How will Lions respond after 38-6 loss to Ravens?

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens includes Lions' response, defensive struggles, offensive struggles and Rodriguez at fullback.
news

RECAP: Lions at Ravens

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Ravens

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Ravens matchup. 
Advertising