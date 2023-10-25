NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 8

We are closing in on the midway point of the season and the pecking order in the NFC North is starting to become clearer. Here's where all four teams stand in the NFC North heading into Week 8:

DETROIT

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Baltimore, 38-6

Up next: vs. Las Vegas (3-4)

Wins: at Kansas City (21-20), vs. Atlanta (20-6), at Green Bay (34-20), vs. Carolina (42-24), at Tampa Bay (20-6)

Losses: vs. Seattle (37-31 OT), at Baltimore (38-6)

What's going right: Despite a bit of a hiccup in Baltimore Sunday Detroit's offense, particularly their passing game, continues to be elite led by quarterback Jared Goff. Detroit's ability to push the ball down the field in the passing game has been particularly effective to start the year. The Lions' 32 completions of 20-plus yards leads the NFL and their seven touchdown passes from 20-plus also leads the league.

What needs to improve: Sacks aren't the end-all be-all stat defensively but Sunday's loss in Baltimore showed just how important finishing the pass rush and creating some of those drive-wrecking sacks can be. The Lions have the second highest hurry percentage in the NFL at 11.6 percent, per Pro Football Reference, but 17 teams have more sacks than the Lions' 15, and 14 teams have knocked down the quarterback more times than Detroit has.