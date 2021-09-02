Brockers working to be ready for Week 1 vs. 49ers

One area of their football team the Detroit Lions should feel pretty good about heading into Week 1 of the regular season is along the interior of the defensive line. It's a talented and deep group with some versatility among its ranks as well.

One of the biggest additions to that group this offseason was veteran Michael Brockers, who came over in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. He's coming off a 51-tackle season with 5.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and five tackles for loss.

Brockers, 30, missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury and has just recently returned to the practice field.

"I think we feel like he'll be ready Week 1," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Brockers. "He is still improving, he is. It's just at a snail's pace right now. The fear is that if you put him in too early right now, do we take away everything that we've gotten, the gains that we have gotten by holding him (out)?