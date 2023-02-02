Lions add Dre Bly & Steve Heiden to coaching staff

Feb 02, 2023 at 09:30 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the following additions to the coaching staff. Contract terms were not disclosed.

DRE BLY – CORNERBACKS COACH

Bly enters the NFL coaching ranks after spending the past four seasons as the cornerbacks coach at North Carolina (2019-22). While at UNC, Bly was named Rivals' ACC Recruiter of the Year for the 2022 class and helped CB Storm Duck earn Second-Team All-ACC honors in 2022 after posting 12 pass defenses and three interceptions. Prior to his stint at North Carolina, Bly started his coaching career as a minority coaching intern with the New Orleans Saints for the 2017 preseason and the Miami Dolphins for the 2018 preseason.

Bly played 11 years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams (1999-2002), Detroit Lions (2003-06), Denver Broncos (2007-08) and San Francisco 49ers (2009). He appeared in 167 games (116 starts) and totaled 498 combined tackles, 149 pass defenses, 43 interceptions, 20 forced fumbles, 5.0 sacks and five interceptions returned for touchdowns. He earned two Pro Bowl berths with the Lions and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams.

STEVE HEIDEN – TIGHT ENDS COACH

Heiden enters his 11th season as an NFL coach following a 10-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-22) in various roles. After joining the Cardinals as an assistant special teams/assistant tight ends coach from 2013-17, he served as the assistant offensive line coach in 2018 before overseeing Arizona's tight ends from 2019-22.

After the Cardinals acquired TE Zach Ertz in Week 6 of the 2021 season, Heiden help guide Ertz to a share of the single-season franchise record for receptions by a tight end (56) and helped Ertz become the first Cardinals tight end to top 500 receiving yards in a season since 2003. In his 10 seasons in Arizona, Heiden helped the Cardinals earn three trips to the postseason and capture an NFC West Division championship in 2015.

Prior to coaching, Heiden had an 11-year playing career with the San Diego Chargers (1999-2001) and Cleveland Browns (2002-09), appearing in 148 games (82 starts) and logging 201 receptions for 1,689 yards (8.4 avg.) and 14 touchdowns.

