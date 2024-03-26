KEY QUESTIONS: Why Holmes thinks this was Lions' best free agency

How important was the Zeitler signing for the stability of the offensive line?

Holmes said he and Jonah Jackson's representatives had conversations dating back to before last season. The two sides couldn't come to an agreement then. Holmes said they were in the conversation to re-sign Jackson at a point in free agency this month before Jackson signed with the LA Rams for $51 million.

To be able to pivot and sign a veteran like Zeitler, 34, fresh off a Pro Bowl season in Baltimore was a huge get for Holmes and the Lions.

"When we played the Ravens and saw how much of a high level Zeitler was playing I was like, 'Wow.' But you never know when guys get to that age how long it's going to last. When it got to the end of the season and I really started diving into those (free agent) targets and looked at him again, I was like, 'wow, he's sustained that for a whole season and he's a guy that just fits like a glove for what we're about.'"

Getting Graham Glasgow re-signed and signing Zeitler was a huge priority for Holmes, and he was able to execute both moves.

What stands out most about the current roster?

Looking at this Lions roster from top to bottom it's pretty complete. There's not a spot on either side of the ball where a rookie drafted next month will have a clear path to a starting role. If they beat out a veteran and earn it, that's one thing, but it's not like last year where running back Jahmyr Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta were expected to be starters or play significant roles right away.

"Honestly, I think that's where you want to be at," Holmes said. "I remember back when I was in LA we had got to that point. That's where you want to be with your roster where you are picking guys, whether it's at pick 29 or in Day 2, if he plays, he plays."