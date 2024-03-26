What's next for talented Lions DB Brian Branch?

"Certainly, Branch has flexibility to be able to play the safety position we believe here in time," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday at the Annual League Meetings. "We already feel very confident about the nickel, and he'll only get better and better.

"It's how fast do we get him there? Because what you don't want to do is, 'Alright, he can play nickel and safety, but it takes away from his nickel play.' How good he is as a nickel or how good he can become. So, it's finding that fine balance between the two."

The Lions return Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu at safety but that's a position Campbell admitted the team still needs more depth and competition at with free agency still an option and the NFL Draft kicking off in Detroit next month.