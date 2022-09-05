KEY QUESTIONS: Who will call plays for Lions' offense this season?

What jumped out when putting on the tape of the Eagles?

Offensively: Their ability to run the football. Philadelphia led the NFL in rushing last season, becoming just the fourth team since 1980 to record at least 2,700 rushing yards with 25 rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles rushed 46 times for 236 yards (5.1 average) with four rushing touchdowns in their 44-6 defeat of the Lions at Ford Field last season. We'll see what kind of improvements the Lions have made this offseason to last year's 28th ranked rushing defense.

One thing Campbell said the Lions will really have to work on this week is preparing for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who led all quarterback in rushing yards last year with 784 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He rushed seven times for 71 yards against the Lions last year.

Defensively: Campbell was quick to bring up the Eagles' disruptive defensive front, led by Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett.

"This d-line now is the real deal," Campbell said. "They've got enough juice off the edge right now with Reddick, and then they still have Cox to push the middle, among others. They have a whole crew in there. That to me is the first thing that shows up."