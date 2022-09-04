How to watch and stream HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS: Episode 5

The final episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS will be live on Tuesday, September 6. The 17th season of the HBO show will take fans inside the Lions' facility in Allen Park for a five episode run. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for Episode 5.
How to watch and stream:
HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on HBO Max.
When episodes air:
Episodes will air on HBO at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday nights. The five episode season began on August 9 and will end this week with the finale on September 6. The episodes will also be found on HBO Max at the same time.
Highlights from last week's episode:
- As predicted, Episode 4 featured an exclusive look at the Lions' player-run practice from Monday, August 22. Tracy Walker III led the defensive back room through a variety of drills. Maybe he'll take after Aaron Glenn and become a coach after his playing days are over.
- Viewers also got some highlights from the team's evening practice the next night. Aidan Hutchinson stood out during what HARD KNOCKS billed as the toughest practice of training camp.
- Craig Reynolds was once again a focus of the HARD KNOCKS crew as the Lions traveled to Pittsburgh. Craig's father, Eric Reynolds Sr., stopped by a practice at Allen Park and made the trek to Acrisure Stadium to watch his son perform in the final preseason game.
What to watch for on Tuesday night:
- The stars are coming out for the season finale! Eminem stopped by practice this past week and said he's ready to play any position the Lions may need.
- As this season of HARD KNOCKS comes to a close, audiences will see the final preparations that Dan Campbell and his staff are taking ahead of next Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a good run for the behind-the-scenes series, but now's the time fans have really been waiting for.
