KEY QUESTIONS: Who steps up if Slay can't go vs. Chiefs?

How does having four different receivers with a 100-yard, one-touchdown performance in the first three games stress a defense?

"Certainly, for us offensively it's just been good to see guys step up in those situations," Patricia said. "I think week-to-week it's different in the NFL and defenses are different and they'll try to do different things to take certain players out of the game plan and try to force the ball in a different direction."

Marvin Jones Jr. was the latest to accomplish it with 101 yards and a score vs. Philadelphia Sunday. Also on that list for Detroit are tight end T.J. Hockenson, slot receiver Danny Amendola and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

"I thought it was great to see – in particular yesterday Marvin (Jones) step up and make some really nice plays and really just be on the same page as far as what we were trying to get done," Patricia said. "To be honest with you, he's had two really good weeks of practice."

From Zach Ertz to Travis Kelce, how do the Lions go about stopping another talented tight end on Sunday?

Detroit's defenders did a pretty good job on Ertz last week, holding him to four catches for 64 yards.

Kelce comes into this Sunday's matchup averaging 97.4 receiving yards per game, the sixth most in the NFL among all pass catchers.

(Travis) Kelce – he's unbelievable. He is a major problem," Patricia said. "I think Ertz is a great player and he's definitely somebody that's been a staple for their offense and someone that's a go-to-guy for them.

"We'll have another huge challenge for us this week with Kelce. He's a guy that you can put on the back side and whether it's a linebacker, a safety, a corner – I don't think they really care who's over there covering him. They're going to give him the ball.