TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

QB protection: Quarterback Matthew Stafford has helped out by moving in and out of the pocket to avoid the rush, but the offensive line has protected him well in the last two games. Stafford has not been sacked, and he's been hit only four times. That's in contrast to three sacks and 10 quarterback hits given up in the opener against Arizona. – Mike O'Hara

Key drive: There were many key drives for the Lions Sunday, but Detroit's first offensive series really sticks out. The Eagles went nine plays and 69 yards on their first drive, which ended in a field goal. Then Jamal Agnew returned the kickoff for a touchdown. Detroit's defense went right back on the field and gave up a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. That was 18 plays taking up more than 12 minutes in elapsed time.