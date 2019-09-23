TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

QB protection: Quarterback Matthew Stafford has helped out by moving in and out of the pocket to avoid the rush, but the offensive line has protected him well in the last two games. Stafford has not been sacked, and he's been hit only four times. That's in contrast to three sacks and 10 quarterback hits given up in the opener against Arizona. – Mike O'Hara
Key drive: There were many key drives for the Lions Sunday, but Detroit's first offensive series really sticks out. The Eagles went nine plays and 69 yards on their first drive, which ended in a field goal. Then Jamal Agnew returned the kickoff for a touchdown. Detroit's defense went right back on the field and gave up a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. That was 18 plays taking up more than 12 minutes in elapsed time.
If Detroit had gone three-and-out on their first offensive drive, and the defense was forced to come back out on the field, the Lions could have been put in a tough spot early in the game. Credit Stafford and Co. for the 13 plays and 75 yards culminating with a Kerryon Johnson 1-yard touchdown. That was a huge drive early in the game to get points and give the defense a break. – Tim Twentyman
Agnew, big & small steps: Agnew's 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was a big play that restored some confidence in him from the coaching staff, but there was a lesser play that might have been just as important. Early in Sunday's game he was taken off punt returns because of fumbles in the first two games. He was back on for one punt return in the fourth quarter and had a 24-yard return. – Mike O'Hara
Key block: Agnew owes veteran running back J.D. McKissic for helping spring him on that 100-yard kickoff return. McKissic delivered a devastating block on Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo to get Agnew going. – Tim Twentyman
Penalty giveaways: You can argue whether the officials got all the calls correct – especially one against linebacker Jarrad Davis for hitting a defenseless player in the fourth quarter – but the Lions gave the Eagles five first downs on penalties They got none in return. – Mike O'Hara
Inside first: When it comes to field goal protection, blockers are always taught to block inside out, meaning always take the defender inside first. Lions tight end Logan Thomas got caught in no man's land when he opted to take the very outside defender on the last field goal block, leaving Malcolm Jenkins free to block the kick. – Tim Twentyman
Rounding into form: Defensive end Trey Flowers said last week he wasn't worried about his slow start and that he was working hard to get back into form. Flowers tied a career high with eight tackles (four solo) and recorded a sack against the Eagles, his first as a Lion. Flowers became the first Lions defensive end to record eight tackles and a sack in a game since Cliff Avril back in 2011. – Tim Twentyman