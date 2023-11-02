TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to improve

The Detroit Lions head to their Week 9 bye feeling pretty good about themselves after a win Monday night over the Las Vegas Raiders pushed their record to 6-2 on the season, the second best mark in the NFC after eight weeks.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the bye week comes at a perfect time for his football team with a chance to rest up, get healthy and look to make a playoff push the second half of the season.

Detroit has played pretty good football over the first two months of the season but there's always areas to improve. The coaches will go through a deep dive of the first two weeks and try to identify some of those areas.

Here's a look at five numbers where Detroit can stand to be better the second half of the season:

1. Number: 133.15

What it means: The combined passer rating for Geno Smith and Lamar Jackson in Detroit's two losses

NFL rank: No ranking

Twentyman: As the coaches take their deep dive into the first two months the two games that will probably jump out are Detroit's two losses to Seattle and Baltimore. What is the common theme in both defeats? One thing that jumps out to me was Detroit's inability to finish their pass rush.