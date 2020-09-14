KEY QUESTIONS: How are Lions trying to limit the injuries they've been suffering?

What can Patricia do as a coach to help this football team finish games better?

Patricia took the approach Monday on focusing more on what they could have done during the first three quarters to not have left the door cracked at the end for the Bears to mount the comeback they did. Everyone knows the plays at the end of the game that cost Detroit the game. The coaches and players focused on the plays in the first three quarters that could have closed the door completely on the Bears before a comeback was even in the cards.

"There's some plays in there I think would have changed maybe the scenarios at the end of the game," Patricia said. "Call it two-minute to four-minute type back-and-forth situations that we were in that maybe would have just kind of nailed it down to maybe a two-minute situation all the way through for the other team.

"Some of those plays I think are really important to capitalize on, so you don't have to be in those constant back-and-forth situations at the end."

What was the teaching moment Monday in regards to the Jamie Collins Sr. ejection?

The rules are in place to keep everyone on the field safe, and that goes for the players and the officials.

Collins was ejected early Sunday when he was trying to demonstrate that Bears running back David Montgomery was using the crown of his helmet to initiate contact. In showing the official what he was taking about, Collins contacted the official with his helmet.

"Whether it's an honest mistake or not, you just can't do that," Patricia said. "Jamie understands that, he knows that, like you said, he was trying to demonstrate more than do anything aggressive.