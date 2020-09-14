KEY QUESTIONS: How are Lions trying to limit the injuries they've been suffering?

It was a gut-wrenching loss for the Detroit Lions Sunday after letting a 17-point fourth-quarter lead slip away, dropping their season opener to the Chicago Bears, 27-23.

Monday was all about watching the film and fixing mistakes with another division opponent in Green Bay next up on the docket for Detroit on Sunday.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke to the media following Sunday's disappointing loss. Here are the key questions from that media session:

Do we have any updates on the health of cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman?

Patricia said the two were still working through the medical protocols as of Monday, and there was no update on their health status moving forward. Both players left Sunday's game with hamstring injuries and did not return.

Patricia said he didn't yet know if either player was a candidate for IR. Teams are not limited to how many players they return off IR this season, and can do so after a player is on the list for at least three weeks.

What are the Lions doing to try and limit the abundance of soft-tissue injuries they've been suffering?

Detroit had five players suffer hamstring injuries over the last week heading into the game and two more Sunday with Trufant and Coleman.

Patricia said the team is taking a hard look at these soft-tissue injuries and what they can do to try and prevent them. The Lions, and really the whole league, have suffered a lot of hamstring, groin and calf injuries early on. The cancelled preseason and shortened training camp has likely played a factor.

"Some of it for us, too, maybe we mentioned last week, I'm trying to coordinate with some of the strength training we're doing, along with practicing, and kind of the muscle groups that we're using and on what days," Patricia said. "Because I think throughout the entire league everyone is looking at the same thing going, 'Okay, we had a condensed preseason and we didn't have an offseason.'

"We're trying to get these guys what we call 'max high efforts' and what that looks like and when the injuries are occurring and can we do something to try and build them up and keep making sure we're building on top of that, so when we get to the game, and those really open up, we don't have these injuries in the game."

What can Patricia do as a coach to help this football team finish games better?

Patricia took the approach Monday on focusing more on what they could have done during the first three quarters to not have left the door cracked at the end for the Bears to mount the comeback they did. Everyone knows the plays at the end of the game that cost Detroit the game. The coaches and players focused on the plays in the first three quarters that could have closed the door completely on the Bears before a comeback was even in the cards.

"There's some plays in there I think would have changed maybe the scenarios at the end of the game," Patricia said. "Call it two-minute to four-minute type back-and-forth situations that we were in that maybe would have just kind of nailed it down to maybe a two-minute situation all the way through for the other team.

"Some of those plays I think are really important to capitalize on, so you don't have to be in those constant back-and-forth situations at the end."

What was the teaching moment Monday in regards to the Jamie Collins Sr. ejection?

The rules are in place to keep everyone on the field safe, and that goes for the players and the officials.

Collins was ejected early Sunday when he was trying to demonstrate that Bears running back David Montgomery was using the crown of his helmet to initiate contact. In showing the official what he was taking about, Collins contacted the official with his helmet.

"Whether it's an honest mistake or not, you just can't do that," Patricia said. "Jamie understands that, he knows that, like you said, he was trying to demonstrate more than do anything aggressive.

"It's not OK, we know that, we can't afford to lose a great player at the beginning of the game. It's a hard lesson for everyone to learn, but it's another reminder of those situations."

How quickly does Patricia expect rookie running back D’Andre Swift to bounce back from his late-game drop?

The rookie running back let a potential game-winning pass slip through his hands in the final seconds of the game, but Patricia made it very clear to the media and to his rookie second-round pick on Monday that the loss Sunday was by no means on Swift's shoulders.

Patricia walked up the tunnel with Swift after the game and put his arm around him because he knew the rookie would put too much of the blame on himself.

"It's not him at all," Patricia said Monday. "We had a lot of opportunities to win that game and it's not about him at all. It's about the other plays that happened.

"He's going to make a lot of plays for this team. He's going to be a great player for this team. Everyone goes through growing pains and I just want him to know that he's a great player, great guy. He's going to come to work, he's going to keep pushing forward, and to think that we didn't win the game because of his play is totally inaccurate."

