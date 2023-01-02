KEY QUESTIONS: How important is late-season run for young Lions team?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Sunday's convincing 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Detroit's home finale. The team heads on the road to Green Bay to finish the regular season this week with a potential playoff berth on the line for both teams.

Here are the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:

Would Campbell vote defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson as Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Campbell prefaced his response by saying he hasn't studied the other rookie defenders enough to make an educated vote, but just off what he knows and what he has seen from Hutchinson he would probably vote that way.

Hutchinson is the first rookie to ever record a stat line of at least 7.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in a single season. He's played the second most snaps on Detroit's defense and been a consistent playmaker all season.