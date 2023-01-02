Lions-Packers scheduled for Sunday Night Football

Jan 02, 2023 at 04:01 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have been one of the hottest teams in football down the stretch, and the NFL wants the entire country to take notice.

Detroit's game Sunday against Green Bay has been flexed into the NBC Sunday Night Football slot. The league wants to highlight a monster NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field between the Lions and Packers with the playoffs potentially on the line for both clubs.

The Lions have won seven of their last nine games following Sunday's 41-10 victory over Chicago in Detroit's home finale. They improved to 8-8 on the year after a 1-6 start. The Packers have won four straight to improve their record to 8-8 as well.

Detroit is currently tied with Seattle for the final playoff spot, but the Seahawks own the tie breaker because of their Week 4 win over Detroit. The Lions would get into the playoffs if they beat Green Bay and Seattle loses at home to the Los Angeles Rams. So the Lions will know if they are playing for a chance to get into the playoffs or are just playing the role of spoiler by the time they kick off Sunday night.

Related Links

"Yeah, I mean I can't worry about that," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "We can't worry about it. For us, it's got to be a win, win either way. Either we're playing to get in or we're playing to be spoiler and that's it. So, either way we win."

The Packers on the other hand control their own destiny. A win Sunday against Detroit and they are in no matter what happens with Seattle because Green Bay owns the tie breaker over the Seahawks by having a better conference record.

Detroit was originally scheduled to have just one nationally broadcasted game this year, their annual Thanksgiving Day Game, a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.

The Lions beat the Packers in the teams' first matchup Week 9, 15-9, in Detroit thanks to three Aaron Rodgers interceptions.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How important is late-season run for young Lions team?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions keep playoff hopes alive with big win over Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Rookie pass rushers come up big in Lions' win over Bears

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears includes rookie pass rushers, Goff's hot streak, Swift feeling it and TE production.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: With Elliott unlikely to play Sunday, Lions expect Melifonwu to start

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries at safety, rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's workload and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How can Lions improve run game on both sides of the ball?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 17 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions getting the big play back in the offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including getting the big play back in the offense, injuries at safety and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

Advertising