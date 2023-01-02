Lions-Packers scheduled for Sunday Night Football

The Lions have won seven of their last nine games following Sunday's 41-10 victory over Chicago in Detroit's home finale. They improved to 8-8 on the year after a 1-6 start. The Packers have won four straight to improve their record to 8-8 as well.

Detroit is currently tied with Seattle for the final playoff spot, but the Seahawks own the tie breaker because of their Week 4 win over Detroit. The Lions would get into the playoffs if they beat Green Bay and Seattle loses at home to the Los Angeles Rams. So the Lions will know if they are playing for a chance to get into the playoffs or are just playing the role of spoiler by the time they kick off Sunday night.