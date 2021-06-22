Sewell was on Holmes' radar long before NFL Draft

Sewell slots into the right tackle spot with the Lions as a rookie, and solidifies Detroit's offensive line alongside Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. That unit is expected to be one of the better units in the league, and build a foundation to help Detroit turn things around in the coming years.

"We just couldn't be any more excited than we are about Penei," Holmes said after the draft. "Going through the process, we truly, we got to a point where we pretty much identified three players and he was one of those three that we would just be extremely, let's just say through the roof about.

"To be able to land him, he's going to be an integral and impactful piece to our franchise going forward for years to come. He's going to be a great addition to our offensive line. He's just a transcendent talent. I can't quite remember a guy that had feet like him in a long time, but it's not just the athletic ability. He's got the toughness, he's got the grit, he's got the strength. He's got the intangibles that we're looking for."