INACTIVES: Lions vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions moved veteran defensive end Da'Shawn Hand to the active roster from injured reserve on Saturday, and Hand is active and expected to make his 2021 debut today as the Lions host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

Hand, who's in his fourth year with Detroit, has struggled with injuries throughout the early portion of his career. He missed three games as a rookie in 2018, 13 games in 2019, six games last year and has missed the first seven games of this season with a groin injury suffered in training camp. Hand was having a terrific camp and preseason before the injury. It's unclear just how much he'll play today, but he gives Detroit even more quality depth on an already deep defensive line.