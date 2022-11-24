INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bills

The Lions are going to miss Okudah, who left last week's game to be evaluated for a concussion and couldn't navigate through the return-to-play protocol on a short week. He'll miss his first game of the season against a Bills' offense that ranks second in the league in points per game (28.1) and total offense (417.4) and is third is passing yards per game (283.4). Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is one of only three receivers in the league to already have 1,000 receiving yards on the year.