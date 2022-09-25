INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Hutchinson, who set a franchise rookie sack record by recording three last week vs. the Commanders, took a knee to the thigh in the second half of the Washington game. He remained in the game, but said this week he woke up Monday and was pretty sore. He sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday, but did get some practice time in Friday in limited fashion. Him playing is big for the Lions' defense, especially with Cominsky ruled out.

Both Hockenson and Swift were limited in practice this week, but both will give it a go. Through the first two weeks of the season, Swift has the fourth most scrimmage yards (262) in the league behind only Cheifs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (290), Giants running back Saquon Barkley (282) and Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (270).

Detroit also gets starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye back this week after he sat out last week with a back injury. The Vikings have one of the better receiving duos in the NFL in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, so getting Oruwariye back is a big boost for the defense.