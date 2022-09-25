INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

The Detroit Lions already knew they'd be without starting left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) and defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist) for today's NFC North matchup in Minneapolis against the Vikings. Both players were ruled out Friday.
The real question was whether four players listed as questionable on Friday's practice report – tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip), defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (thigh), center Frank Ragnow (foot) and running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) – would be able to go. The good news for the Lions is that all four are active.
It will be the first start since Week 1 for Ragnow, who sat out last week's game with groin and foot injuries. He was limited in practice all week, but the fact that he practiced all three days was a good sign he was trending towards returning to the lineup this week.
Hutchinson, who set a franchise rookie sack record by recording three last week vs. the Commanders, took a knee to the thigh in the second half of the Washington game. He remained in the game, but said this week he woke up Monday and was pretty sore. He sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday, but did get some practice time in Friday in limited fashion. Him playing is big for the Lions' defense, especially with Cominsky ruled out.
Both Hockenson and Swift were limited in practice this week, but both will give it a go. Through the first two weeks of the season, Swift has the fourth most scrimmage yards (262) in the league behind only Cheifs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (290), Giants running back Saquon Barkley (282) and Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (270).
Detroit also gets starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye back this week after he sat out last week with a back injury. The Vikings have one of the better receiving duos in the NFL in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, so getting Oruwariye back is a big boost for the defense.
Joining Jackson and Cominsky on today's inactive list for the Lions are: Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, guard Drew Forbes, cornerback Chase Lucas and tight end James Mitchell.