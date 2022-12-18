INACTIVES: Lions at Jets

The Detroit Lions will have the services of all five players who entered today's game against the New York Jets as questionable to play, which includes starting defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (illness) and center Frank Ragnow (foot).
Hutchinson sat out practice Thursday after falling ill midweek but did return on Friday in limited fashion. The Lions have been dealing with a number of illnesses throughout the last few weeks. Hutchinson leads the Lions and all rookies with 7.0 sacks on the season.
Ragnow has managed this foot injury all season. He suffered it Week 1 and has only missed one game (Week 2). In 12 games played this season, Ragnow has not allowed a sack and has been flagged just once.
Also questionable coming into today's matchup against the Jets were running back Justin Jackson (illness), fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle) and cornerback Mike Hughes (illness), but like Hutchinson and Ragnow, all three are active.
The Lions ruled out guard Kayode Awosika (ankle) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) on Friday's injury report and listed defensive lineman Michael Brockers (illness) as doubtful. All three are inactive.
The Lions do get a couple players back after recent stints on the inactive list. Nickel cornerback Will Harris missed last week's game vs. Minnesota with a hip injury but is back in the lineup after returning to practice as a full participant on Friday.
The team also gets starting right guard Evan Brown back after he's missed the last three contests with an ankle injury. That means the Lions have all five starting offensive linemen today against a Jets' defense that ranks third in total defense (301.2), fourth against the pass (189.4), fourth in sacks (39.0) and sixth in points allowed (18.7). Like Ragnow, Brown hasn't allowed a sack all season.
"Sure, it is big, especially those five I think it's a lot like your o-line and your secondary all playing together I think is big," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week about having all five starters back upfront this week.
"To have the continuity and those guys communicate and working with each other, understand where your leverage is at and all those things, I think is big. So, to get (Brown) back gives us a little bit of a boost for sure."
The Lions elevated linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the practice squad to the active list on Saturday. The team also activated running back Craig Reynolds from injured reserve and waived wide receiver Tom Kennedy. Dobbs and Reynolds are both inactive today vs. the Jets.
Joining Awosika, Barnes, Brockers, Dobbs and Reynolds on Detroit's inactive list are defensive lineman Austin Bryant and guard Ross Pierschbacher.
There are a couple big developments on the inactive list for the Jets. Backup quarterback Zach Wilson will start in place of the inactive and injured starter Mike White (ribs). New York will also be without their best defensive player, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who is inactive due to a calf injury. Williams leads the Jets in sacks (11.0), quarterback hits (23) and tackles for loss (12).