INACTIVES: Lions at Jets

Dec 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will have the services of all five players who entered today's game against the New York Jets as questionable to play, which includes starting defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (illness) and center Frank Ragnow (foot).

Hutchinson sat out practice Thursday after falling ill midweek but did return on Friday in limited fashion. The Lions have been dealing with a number of illnesses throughout the last few weeks. Hutchinson leads the Lions and all rookies with 7.0 sacks on the season.

Ragnow has managed this foot injury all season. He suffered it Week 1 and has only missed one game (Week 2). In 12 games played this season, Ragnow has not allowed a sack and has been flagged just once.

Also questionable coming into today's matchup against the Jets were running back Justin Jackson (illness), fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle) and cornerback Mike Hughes (illness), but like Hutchinson and Ragnow, all three are active.

The Lions ruled out guard Kayode Awosika (ankle) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) on Friday's injury report and listed defensive lineman Michael Brockers (illness) as doubtful. All three are inactive.

The Lions do get a couple players back after recent stints on the inactive list. Nickel cornerback Will Harris missed last week's game vs. Minnesota with a hip injury but is back in the lineup after returning to practice as a full participant on Friday.

The team also gets starting right guard Evan Brown back after he's missed the last three contests with an ankle injury. That means the Lions have all five starting offensive linemen today against a Jets' defense that ranks third in total defense (301.2), fourth against the pass (189.4), fourth in sacks (39.0) and sixth in points allowed (18.7). Like Ragnow, Brown hasn't allowed a sack all season.

Related Links

"Sure, it is big, especially those five I think it's a lot like your o-line and your secondary all playing together I think is big," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week about having all five starters back upfront this week.

"To have the continuity and those guys communicate and working with each other, understand where your leverage is at and all those things, I think is big. So, to get (Brown) back gives us a little bit of a boost for sure."

The Lions elevated linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the practice squad to the active list on Saturday. The team also activated running back Craig Reynolds from injured reserve and waived wide receiver Tom Kennedy. Dobbs and Reynolds are both inactive today vs. the Jets.

Detroit Lions at New York Jets: Travel Photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to New York for their Week 15 game against the Jets.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 42

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 42

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 42

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 42

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 42

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 42

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 42

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 42

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Ross Pierschbacher (66), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 42

Detroit Lions guard Ross Pierschbacher (66), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 42

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 42

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 42

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (12) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (12) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 42

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 42

Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 42

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 42

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) traveling to play the New York Jets on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Joining Awosika, Barnes, Brockers, Dobbs and Reynolds on Detroit's inactive list are defensive lineman Austin Bryant and guard Ross Pierschbacher.

There are a couple big developments on the inactive list for the Jets. Backup quarterback Zach Wilson will start in place of the inactive and injured starter Mike White (ribs). New York will also be without their best defensive player, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who is inactive due to a calf injury. Williams leads the Jets in sacks (11.0), quarterback hits (23) and tackles for loss (12).

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell gives game ball to 'iron man' Raymond

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-17 victory over the New York Jets.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions keep finding ways to win

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 20-17 victory over the New York Jets includes finding a way to win, Okwara's impact, turnover streak and 4th & 1 play.

news

RECAP: Lions at Jets

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 20-17 victory over the New York Jets.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Jets

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Jets matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: QB Zach Wilson named Jets' starter for Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Zach Wilson getting the start for the Jets, injury updates and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Can the Lions' run game get back on track this week?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 15 matchup vs. the New York Jets.

news

NOTEBOOK: Decker enjoying Lions' turnaround; next step is sustaining it

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including veteran left tackle Taylor Decker's perspective on the team's turnaround, preparing for the New York Jets and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions-Jets to feature two Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, preparing for the New York Jets and more.

news

Week 15 opponent: What the Jets are saying

Find out what the New York Jets are saying as they prepare for their Week 15 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 under-the-radar performers for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five under-the-radar performers who are having a big impact for the Detroit Lions right now.

Advertising