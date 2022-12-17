Jets Roundup: QB Mike White not cleared for game action; Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions

The Detroit Lions (6-7) are coming off a statement win against NFC North rival Minnesota (34-23).

The Lions took the lead and never gave it back. At one point during the first quarter, the Vikings tied it 7-7, but the Lions continued to pile on the points, leading by eight or more the rest of the game.

The Lions' offense produced their seventh 30-point game of the season, which leads the league. This week, the Lions' offense will go up against the third ranked defense in the NFL.

The New York Jets (7-6) are coming off a divisional loss to AFC East rival Buffalo (20-12).

Two weeks in a row, the Jets game came down to the final possession. Quarterback Mike White couldn't get the offense going with 46 seconds remaining, forcing the Jets to turn the ball over on downs, securing the win for the Bills.

White took some hard hits last week that removed him from the game at times. He showed his resilience by returning to the game on two separate occasions. Despite being cleared to practice in limited fashion this week, White has not been cleared for game action. Zach Wilson will get the start Sunday.

This week will be a battle between two young teams. Both have seen an impact from their rookies on offense and defense.

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson leads the team with 63 receptions for 868 yards and four touchdowns. He has already broken the franchise record for most receiving yards as a rookie.

And Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has made his impact felt by shutting down receivers. Gardner is the current favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year and leads the league with 16 pass defenses.

On the Lions' side, it only took one catch for Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams to find the end zone. Williams is slowly being implemented into the offense, but he has already made his presence known.

Defensively, Lions rookies have combined for 12 total sacks this season, including defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (7), linebacker James Houston (4), and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (1). And let's not forget safety Kerby Joseph's ability to find the ball. Joseph has three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Speaking of turnovers, the Lions continued their streak of forcing at least one turnover last week, extending their takeaway streak to 12 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.