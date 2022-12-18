5 things to watch: Lions at Jets

5. GETTING RUN GAME ROLLING

Through 13 games, Detroit's rushed 371 times for 1,658 yards with a 4.5 yard average per carry and 19 touchdowns. It's their most rushing yards through 13 games since Barry Sanders was toting the rock in 1998.

But if we're going to nitpick, the Lions' average per carry has dipped below 4.0 in four of their last six games. There's also been a significant drop in the number of explosive runs. Goff and the passing game have masked some of that, but Detroit's run game might need to be a bigger factor in the outcome today.

The Jets are fourth against the pass and their 39.0 sacks are the fourth most in the league, but they are just middle of the pack defensively against the run.

"Speak it into existence, right?" Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said this week. "We will run the ball well this week. How about that? Let's get that sucker going.