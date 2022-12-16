Lions at Jets injury report: Dec. 16

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kayode Awosika
|G
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|NP
|doubtful
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|ankle
|LP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|NP
|questionable
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DL
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Evan Brown
|C/G
|ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Will Harris
|CB
|hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|C.J. Moore
|S
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.