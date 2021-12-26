INACTIVES: Lions at Falcons

ATLANTA – The Detroit Lions won't have the services of quarterback Jared Goff today, as he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Dynamic running back D'Andre Swift will also miss his fourth straight contest due to a shoulder sprain suffered on Thanksgiving.
Swift injured his shoulder taking a big hit from Chicago's Roquan Smith and going hard to the ground along the sideline on Thanksgiving. Swift returned to practice in limited fashion this week after missing the last three games, but it's been determined the shoulder isn't quite ready for Swift's return just yet.
The Lions do get veteran running back Jamaal Williams back after he missed the last two games while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and coupled with the emergence of Craig Reynolds over the last couple weeks, backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who'll likely be making his second career start, will still have a couple of good options to hand the ball off to today.
The Lions had seven players listed as questionable to play on Friday's practice report, including Swift, and one other player off that list is inactive: Outside linebacker Julian Okwara (ankle).
View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Atlanta for their Week 16 game against the Falcons.
Defensive end Michael Brockers, guard Jonah Jackson, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and wide receiver Josh Reynolds are all active after being listed as questionable coming in.
The Lions ruled out cornerback Amani Oruwariye on Friday and have since placed him on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season. Oruwariye had a brilliant third season, finishing third in the league with six interceptions, to go along with 11 passes defended. Opposing quarterbacks having a 60.2 passer rating when throwing his way this season and less than a 60 percent completion percentage. The Lions will miss his services in their secondary. Detroit could turn to rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu to fill in for Oruwariye.
Linebacker Josh Woods joins Swift and Okwara on the inactive list today after missing practice all week due to a neck injury. He was ruled out on Friday.
Rounding out Detroit's inactive list today in Atlanta is running back Jermar Jefferson and safety Jalen Elliott.