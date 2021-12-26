INACTIVES: Lions at Falcons

ATLANTA – The Detroit Lions won't have the services of quarterback Jared Goff today, as he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Dynamic running back D'Andre Swift will also miss his fourth straight contest due to a shoulder sprain suffered on Thanksgiving.

Swift injured his shoulder taking a big hit from Chicago's Roquan Smith and going hard to the ground along the sideline on Thanksgiving. Swift returned to practice in limited fashion this week after missing the last three games, but it's been determined the shoulder isn't quite ready for Swift's return just yet.

The Lions do get veteran running back Jamaal Williams back after he missed the last two games while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and coupled with the emergence of Craig Reynolds over the last couple weeks, backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who'll likely be making his second career start, will still have a couple of good options to hand the ball off to today.