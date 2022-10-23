INACTIVES: Lions at Cowboys

Expect Jamaal Williams to carry the load again for the Lions running game, though Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson will work in too. Despite only 27 carries by Swift on the year, the Lions' run game still enters Sunday ranked eighth in the NFL, averaging 151.4 points per game.

A couple surprise inactives for the Lions today are veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers and cornerback Will Harris. In five games, Brockers has tallied just four tackles with no sacks and no tackles for loss. The return of rookie Josh Paschal, who is making his NFL debut today after missing the first five games while rehabbing a sports hernia injury and John Cominsky, who's been inactive since Week 2 because of a wrist injury, made Brockers inactive.

Harris has been dealing with a hip injury that limited him in practice all week. He was listed as questionable coming in. He was just promoted to a starting spot Week 5 in New England. It will be interesting to see who the Lions start at cornerback in place of Harris opposite Jeff Okudah. Could Amani Oruwariye get his starting spot back? The team also activated second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs off the PUP list on Saturday. Will they throw him right into the mix nine months after tearing his ACL?