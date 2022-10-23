INACTIVES: Lions at Cowboys

ARLINGTON – Running back D’Andre Swift said he was pushing hard all week to play today on the road against the Cowboys, but injuries to his shoulder and ankle are going to prevent him from suiting up for a third straight game. Swift is inactive today for the Lions as they try to snap a three-game losing streak against Dallas.
Swift injured his ankle in the second quarter of Detroit's Week 1 loss against Philadelphia. He played through the injury the next couple weeks, though it did limit him. He then suffered the shoulder injury Week 3 in Minnesota and hasn't played since.
The Lions will miss Swift and his NFL-leading 8.6 yards per carry average against a Dallas defense entering Sunday ranked third in the NFL in points allowed (16.3) and eighth in total defense (304.2). Swift is one of the most dynamic players in the league when healthy.
Expect Jamaal Williams to carry the load again for the Lions running game, though Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson will work in too. Despite only 27 carries by Swift on the year, the Lions' run game still enters Sunday ranked eighth in the NFL, averaging 151.4 points per game.
A couple surprise inactives for the Lions today are veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers and cornerback Will Harris. In five games, Brockers has tallied just four tackles with no sacks and no tackles for loss. The return of rookie Josh Paschal, who is making his NFL debut today after missing the first five games while rehabbing a sports hernia injury and John Cominsky, who's been inactive since Week 2 because of a wrist injury, made Brockers inactive.
Harris has been dealing with a hip injury that limited him in practice all week. He was listed as questionable coming in. He was just promoted to a starting spot Week 5 in New England. It will be interesting to see who the Lions start at cornerback in place of Harris opposite Jeff Okudah. Could Amani Oruwariye get his starting spot back? The team also activated second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs off the PUP list on Saturday. Will they throw him right into the mix nine months after tearing his ACL?
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said he thought Oruwariye responded well this week at practice to his benching Week 5.
There is some good news with today's inactives report. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) and linebacker Chris Board (knee), who both missed practice time this week and came in as questionable, are active. Reynolds leads the Lions in receiving yards (335) and is tied with Amon-Ra St. Brown for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns. Board is a key special teamer and third-down specialist on defense.
The Lions already ruled out defensive lineman Charles Harris (groin), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and tackle Matt Nelson (calf) on Friday's injury report so all three are inactive. Rookie defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor rounds out Detroit's inactive list today.
The team elevated kicker Michael Badgley and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra from the practice squad on Saturday for this game and both are active. So is wide receiver Maurice Alexander, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.