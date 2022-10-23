INACTIVES: Lions at Cowboys

Oct 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

ARLINGTON – Running back D’Andre Swift said he was pushing hard all week to play today on the road against the Cowboys, but injuries to his shoulder and ankle are going to prevent him from suiting up for a third straight game. Swift is inactive today for the Lions as they try to snap a three-game losing streak against Dallas.

Swift injured his ankle in the second quarter of Detroit's Week 1 loss against Philadelphia. He played through the injury the next couple weeks, though it did limit him. He then suffered the shoulder injury Week 3 in Minnesota and hasn't played since.

The Lions will miss Swift and his NFL-leading 8.6 yards per carry average against a Dallas defense entering Sunday ranked third in the NFL in points allowed (16.3) and eighth in total defense (304.2). Swift is one of the most dynamic players in the league when healthy.

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Travel Photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Dallas for their Week 7 game against the Cowboys.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 50

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 50

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 50

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 50

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 50

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Bruce Hector (92) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Bruce Hector (92) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 50

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 50

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 50

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 50

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 50

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 50

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 50

Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 50

Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 50

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) traveling to Dallas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Expect Jamaal Williams to carry the load again for the Lions running game, though Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson will work in too. Despite only 27 carries by Swift on the year, the Lions' run game still enters Sunday ranked eighth in the NFL, averaging 151.4 points per game.

A couple surprise inactives for the Lions today are veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers and cornerback Will Harris. In five games, Brockers has tallied just four tackles with no sacks and no tackles for loss. The return of rookie Josh Paschal, who is making his NFL debut today after missing the first five games while rehabbing a sports hernia injury and John Cominsky, who's been inactive since Week 2 because of a wrist injury, made Brockers inactive.

Harris has been dealing with a hip injury that limited him in practice all week. He was listed as questionable coming in. He was just promoted to a starting spot Week 5 in New England. It will be interesting to see who the Lions start at cornerback in place of Harris opposite Jeff Okudah. Could Amani Oruwariye get his starting spot back? The team also activated second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs off the PUP list on Saturday. Will they throw him right into the mix nine months after tearing his ACL?

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said he thought Oruwariye responded well this week at practice to his benching Week 5.

There is some good news with today's inactives report. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) and linebacker Chris Board (knee), who both missed practice time this week and came in as questionable, are active. Reynolds leads the Lions in receiving yards (335) and is tied with Amon-Ra St. Brown for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns. Board is a key special teamer and third-down specialist on defense.

The Lions already ruled out defensive lineman Charles Harris (groin), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and tackle Matt Nelson (calf) on Friday's injury report so all three are inactive. Rookie defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor rounds out Detroit's inactive list today.

The team elevated kicker Michael Badgley and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra from the practice squad on Saturday for this game and both are active. So is wide receiver Maurice Alexander, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Cowboys

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Cowboys matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Cowboys

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, why rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is working with the linebackers coach and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will injuries at WR limit offense in Dallas?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 7 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

news

NOTEBOOK: Glenn feels good about bye week adjustments on defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive improvements, preparing for the Dallas Cowboys and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions expect rookie WR Jameson Williams to play this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is at in his rehab, ramping up the intensity at practice and more.

news

Week 7 opponent: What the Cowboys are saying

Find out what the Dallas Cowboys are saying as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 7

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will any players return from injury this week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

Campbell: Onwuzurike out for the season after back surgery

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced Monday that DL Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having surgery for a back injury.

news

TWENTYMAN: How Lions rookies have fared through first five games

Tim Twentyman takes a look at how the 2022 Detroit Lions rookies have fared through the first five games of the season.

Advertising