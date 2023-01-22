How Houston made the most of rookie year with late-season surge

"I think it's not out of the realm to say that he has starter-level traits and abilities, rather he'll become that, but I think he's got the ability to be as good as he wants to be, and I've got a lot of faith in that because I know how he wants to work," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said of Houston after the season.

"I mean I was with the Rams when we drafted (Eagles DE) Robert Quinn, and I thought Robert Quinn probably had the most rare ability to bend around the edge. Didn't know when I was going to see that, but I would say that James, he's got a little bit of that ability to bend like that, and he's got a mean crossover and counter, and his arms are so long, I think that just really helps him out. So, if he just keeps working, he can be as good as he wants to be."