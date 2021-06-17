Holmes has confidence in Goff as QB embarks on fresh start in Detroit

The Rams traded for Stafford in the hope that the veteran can guide them back to the Super Bowl and win it. Goff comes to Detroit with a chance at a fresh start, and Holmes has noticed a change in Goff after being afforded that opportunity.

"Talking with him now you can kind of feel like the breath of fresh air," Holmes said. "You always say it like, 'Aw, he just needs a change of scenery and a breath of fresh air.' It's easy to write that down or say it, but you can actually feel it as you're talking with him.

"I think it all stemmed from that first conversation (head coach) Dan (Campbell) and I had with him when he came up for his physical. We might have been in there talking for more than an hour about just everything that went down in LA, the freedom he was given, the ownership he was given and not given and then Dan just letting him know, 'look man, this is your offense.'

"Just basically giving him the ownership like, 'look, this is your thing, run it how you want to run it. If you don't like something, say you don't like something.' You kind of felt him just getting excited about that stuff."

Goff, 26, said this offseason he's enjoyed the ownership Holmes, Campbell and new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn have given him to help tailor the scheme to his strengths.