KEY QUESTIONS: Why is the bye week important for Lions?

What's been most disappointing about the run defense?

Detroit's allowing 170.3 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks third worst in the NFL through four games. They've allowed at least 149 rushing yards in all three of their losses this season. Green Bay racked up 259 yards on the ground Week 2.

Are players not getting off blocks enough? Is it an effort issue? Is it scheme?

"There are those plays that you see on tape that are not good. Those things are happening where we're getting knocked off the ball or our pad level is too high or our hand placement isn't good enough," Patricia said. "Those are all the things we have to improve on to make it consistent.

Patricia said from the coaching to the executing, everything across the board has to be better coming out of the bye defensively against the run.

What's been the most disappointing aspect of the defensive performance overall?

Pursuit. Hustle. Tackling. Those were the biggest things Patricia pointed to when asked about his defense that ranks 26th in total defense and 28th in scoring defense.