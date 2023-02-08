319 prospects invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

A total of 319 players have been invited to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis February 28-March 6.
The annual event at Lucas Oil Stadium and the attached Indianapolis Convention Center features medical evaluations, interviews with team personnel, media sessions, testing and on-field workouts for most of college football's best talent entering the 2023 NFL Draft April 27-29 in Kansas City.
"Man, it's time to get players now," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the season. "And that just gives me juice, man, when that opportunity and those windows come up. It's exciting to have the capital that we have."
The Lions have two picks in each of the first two rounds of the NFL Draft this season and five total in the top 81 picks.
Alabama leads the way with 13 players invited to the Combine, followed by Georgia (12), Florida (9), LSU (9), Michigan (9) and TCU (9).
The Combine is an important week in the offseason schedule for all 32 teams, and usually the entire Lions contingent of coaches, front office personnel and medical staff are in Indianapolis for the event.
It's the first time teams get real measurements on the underclassmen, and the medicals on all 319 players are critical in the evaluation process. Then comes the testing, highlighted every year by the 40-yard dash.
"It's good to have the capital, and I always say, you can have all the picks you want, you better pick them right," Holmes said. "But we have confidence in our process that we'll do that."
This draft class is strong at cornerback, running back, defensive line and interior offensive line, all potential needs for the Lions depending on how free agency goes.
