319 prospects invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The Combine is an important week in the offseason schedule for all 32 teams, and usually the entire Lions contingent of coaches, front office personnel and medical staff are in Indianapolis for the event.

It's the first time teams get real measurements on the underclassmen, and the medicals on all 319 players are critical in the evaluation process. Then comes the testing, highlighted every year by the 40-yard dash.

"It's good to have the capital, and I always say, you can have all the picks you want, you better pick them right," Holmes said. "But we have confidence in our process that we'll do that."

This draft class is strong at cornerback, running back, defensive line and interior offensive line, all potential needs for the Lions depending on how free agency goes.