Lions add Scottie Montgomery & Dre Thompson to coaching staff

Feb 08, 2023 at 04:59 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the following additions to the coaching staff. Contract terms were not disclosed.

SCOTTIE MONTGOMERY – ASSISTANT HEAD COACH / RUNNING BACKS

Montgomery enters his sixth season as an NFL coach after most recently spending the past two seasons (2021-22) as the Indianapolis Colts' running backs coach. In 2021, Montgomery led a Colts rushing attack that ranked second in the NFL in rushing yards (2,540) and was highlighted by RB Jonathan Taylor, who led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,171), rushing yards (1,811), rushing first downs (107), rushing touchdowns (18) and 100-yard rushing performances (10). Taylor's rushing yards and touchdowns marked single-season franchise records as he became the first Colts running back to be named First-Team All-Pro since Hall of Fame RB Edgerrin James in 1999.

His first NFL coaching position came with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the wide receivers coach from 2010-12, helping the team reach two postseason appearances in that span. He coached WRs Hines Ward, Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, Antonio Brown and Antwaan Randle El, and helped Wallace reach the Pro Bowl in 2011 after compiling 72 receptions for 1,193 yards (16.6) and eight touchdowns.

Montgomery has also held various positions in the NCAA, serving as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Maryland (2019-20), head coach at East Carolina (2016-18) and various roles on the offensive side of the ball at Duke (2006-09; 2013-15).

Prior to coaching, Montgomery spent three years (2000-02) as a player with the Denver Broncos, appearing in 27 games and totaling 16 receptions for 160 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown.

DRE THOMPSON – WCF MINORITY COACHING ASSISTANT / DEFENSIVE QUALITY CONTROL

Thompson enters his second season as an NFL coach after spending last season with the Denver Broncos, serving as a Billy Thompson Coaching Fellow. Prior to coaching with Denver, Thompson served as the University at Buffalo's cornerbacks coach in 2021.

His first full-time coaching job came with Campbell University, serving as the team's assistant defensive backs coach in 2019 before working as the cornerbacks coach in 2020.

After playing college football at Texas A&M and Memphis, Thompson got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at the University of Missouri (2015) and Texas A&M (2016-18).

ADDITIONAL COACHING STAFF UPDATES

Brian Duker – Defensive Backs

Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator

Steve Oliver – Assistant Offensive Line

J.T. Barrett – Assistant Quarterbacks

Shaun Dion Hamilton – Assistant Linebackers

