Glenn sees Okudah as a young cornerback continuing to make strides

It's important to still think of Okudah as a young cornerback in this league after he finished his first full season without dealing with major injury this past year. Okudah played just nine games his rookie season before a core muscle injury shut him down, and he didn't even make it through one game in 2021 because of a torn Achilles.

"He is a young player," Glenn said of Okudah last week at the Combine. "He still has a ways to go. He came in and got hurt his first year. Then obviously he got hurt his second year. He had a chance to really play this year and he understands there's always going to be competition and we're always going to create that competition."