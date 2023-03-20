Meet the Prospect: Will Anderson Jr.

How he stacks up: It's pretty much a consensus across the board that Anderson is one of the best overall players in this class. Jeremiah, The Athletic's Dane Brugler and ESPN's Scouts Inc. all list Anderson as the No. 2 prospect in the class behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

What he had to say: "Being at Alabama made me very versatile. Dropping in coverage. All that type of stuff," Anderson told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Helping me work, pass rush moves and run. So when I dissect myself I see myself as a versatile player who can do just about anything but that's thanks to Coach Saban you know. He trusted me a lot. He's seen a lot in me. The potential. It helped me mold the player I am today so when I look back at myself, I feel like Alabama made me a very versatile player."