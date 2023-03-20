Lions sign unrestricted free agent OL Graham Glasgow

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent OL Graham Glasgow. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Glasgow returns to Detroit after three seasons with the Denver Broncos (2020-22), where he appeared in 37 games (33 starts). Prior to the Broncos, Glasgow spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lions (2016-19).
He originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection (95th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft by Detroit out of Michigan. In his career, Glasgow has appeared in 99 games (91 starts).
