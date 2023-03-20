Gardner-Johnson on his position: 'No matter where you put me, it's going to go down all game'

Relationships are important to new Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

He built one many years ago with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn when Glenn first coached him at a high school all-star camp and then again when he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2019 when Glenn was the defensive backs coach there.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was also on the Saints staff with Glenn as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach, and he also built a good relationship with Gardner-Johnson. It was those relationships established long ago that made the Lions a good fit for Gardner-Johnson to sign a one-year contract on Monday.

"The lesson (Glenn) taught me was that to become a better player over time you have to invest in your craft," Gardner-Johnson said Monday after signing. "That was the best advice I ever took from him.