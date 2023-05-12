TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

May 12, 2023 at 09:37 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

General manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions got to work following the conclusion of the seventh round of the NFL Draft, working the phones to sign undrafted free agents.

Holmes told the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast after the draft he was excited about this year's group of undrafted free-agent signings, and three players they secured were actually on their draft board, though he opted not to go into specific names until the players were signed and in the building for rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Lions had a number of undrafted free agents make big impacts over Holmes' first couple years in Detroit, including cornerback Jerry Jacobs and tight end Brock Wright. Can Holmes find more contributors in 2023?

Here's a closer look at the undrafted free agents the Lions have signed:

OL Brad Cecil, South Florida: Played 53 games and made 50 starts, primarily at center, in five seasons to tie for second all-time at USF in both categories.

WR Chase Cota, Oregon: A UCLA transfer in 2023, Cota set career-highs with 36 receptions for 497 yards last season in his one year at Oregon.

Offseason workout photos: May 10, 2023

View photos from offseason workouts on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Wayne Blair, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 40

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Wayne Blair, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 40

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94), Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach John Scott Jr. during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94), Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach John Scott Jr. during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 40

Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Wayne Blair during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Wayne Blair during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach John Scott Jr. during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach John Scott Jr. during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (23) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (23) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 40

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 40

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide (50) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 40

Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide (50) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 40

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 40

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 40

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 40

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 40

Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

LB Isaac Darkangelo, Illinois: A Detroit Catholic Central grad, Darkangelo notched 71 tackles (42 solo) with 7.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in 13 games for the Illini in 2022.

DL Cory Durden, North Carolina State: Started his career at Florida State and transferred to NCS in 2021. He recorded 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass defended in 13 games last season. He had 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2021.

OL Connor Galvin, Baylor: The Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year was a 14-game starter in 2021. Galvin was a second team all-league selection as a senior, starting all 13 games at left tackle to set a school record with 50 career starts.

CB Steven Gilmore, Marshall: Gilmore has terrific length at over six foot tall with a history of good ball production. He's produced seven interceptions and 29 passes defended in the last three seasons at Marshall.

RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota: Set a Minnesota record with 1,665 yards rushing and 320 carries (5.2 average) last season with 20 touchdowns. Notched 53 career touchdowns and 24 100-yard rushing games in five seasons for the Golden Gophers.

Related Links

S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame: Transferred to Notre Dame in 2022 after earning All-American honors with six interceptions at Northwestern in 2020. Had an interception he returned for a touchdown for the Irish last season and also returns punts.

QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State: Martinez, who reportedly visited with the Lions in the pre-draft process, threw for 1,261 yards and ran for 627 more and 10 touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. Before transferring to Kansas State, he set a Nebraska record with 10,792 yards of total offense.

DL Zach Morton, Akron: Morton had 28 tackles (12 solo), eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Zips. He started his career at Syracuse before transferring to Akron in 2021.

LB Trevor Nowaske, Saginaw Valley State: Played in 11 games in 2022 and recorded 98 tackles (48 solo) with 9.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Also led the Cardinals with four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

DL Chris Smith, Notre Dame: A Harvard transfer, Smith played in 13 games making five starts in his lone season at Notre Dame. Recorded 17 total tackles and a forced fumble, and was a key contributor on the defensive goal line unit.

OL Ryan Swoboda, Central Florida: Started 11 of UVA's 12 games at right tackle. Was part of a UVA line that helped Virginia average 515.8 yards of total offense, the third most of any FBS program. Measured in at 6-foot-9, 319 pounds at the Combine.

CB Starling Thomas V, Alabama-Birmingham: Had 23 pass breakups the past two seasons after missing 2020 with a knee injury. Also returned punts and kickoffs at UAB.

WR Keytaon Thompson, Virginia: A big target (6-4, 215), Thompson started the first eight games of the 2022 season before missing the final two due to injury. Led the Cavaliers in receptions (53) and receiving yards (579) and was second in the ACC and 12th in the nation with 6.6 receptions per game. He had 78 catches for 990 yards in 2021.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Rookie minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions begin rookie minicamp.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2023 schedule

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 2023 schedule.

news

Lions to open NFL season in Kansas City vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions will open the 2023 NFL season in Kansas City vs. the Chiefs on Thursday night.

news

Lions don't view QB Hendon Hooker's age as a negative

Hendon Hooker's age was talked about a lot in the pre-draft process, but the Detroit Lions, who selected the quarterback in the third round, don't see it as a negative.

news

Lions prepared to start season with veteran receiver group

Led by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit has experienced wideouts in position to begin the year.

news

New-look Lions running back room set to continue success

The Detroit's backfield features two new names at the top, but is set to produce in 2023.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2023 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2023 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2023 draft class

See what executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell thinks about the Detroit Lions' 2023 draft class.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How Holmes feels about 2023 draft class, Swift trade & more

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Antoine Green

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of wide receiver Antoine Green.

Advertising