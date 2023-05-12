TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

General manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions got to work following the conclusion of the seventh round of the NFL Draft, working the phones to sign undrafted free agents.

Holmes told the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast after the draft he was excited about this year's group of undrafted free-agent signings, and three players they secured were actually on their draft board, though he opted not to go into specific names until the players were signed and in the building for rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Lions had a number of undrafted free agents make big impacts over Holmes' first couple years in Detroit, including cornerback Jerry Jacobs and tight end Brock Wright. Can Holmes find more contributors in 2023?

Here's a closer look at the undrafted free agents the Lions have signed:

OL Brad Cecil, South Florida: Played 53 games and made 50 starts, primarily at center, in five seasons to tie for second all-time at USF in both categories.