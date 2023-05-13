2023 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp roster

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that the following players will participate in the team's 2023 rookie minicamp.
ROOKIE PARTICIPANTS
- DB Brian Branch – Alabama
- LB Jack Campbell – Iowa
- OL Brad Cecil – South Florida
- WR Chase Cota – Oregon
- LB Isaac Darkangelo – Illinois
- DL Cory Durden – North Carolina State
- OL Connor Galvin – Baylor
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – Alabama
- CB Steven Gilmore – Marshall
- WR Antoine Green – North Carolina
- QB Hendon Hooker – Tennessee
- RB Mohamed Ibrahim – Minnesota
- S Brandon Joseph – Notre Dame
- TE Sam LaPorta – Iowa
- DL Brodric Martin – Western Kentucky
- QB Adrian Martinez – Kansas State
- DL Zach Morton – Akron
- LB Trevor Nowaske – Saginaw Valley State
- DL Chris Smith – Notre Dame
- OL Colby Sorsdal – William & Mary
- OL Ryan Swoboda – Central Florida
- CB Starling Thomas V – UAB
- WR Keytaon Thompson – Virginia
NON-ROOKIE PARTICIPANTS (FIRST-YEAR PLAYERS)
- TE Derrick Deese – Fresno State
- T Obinna Eze – TCU
- G Darrin Paulo – Utah
TRYOUT PARTICIPANTS
- S Chris Bacon – Bowling Green
- S Xavier Bell – Portland State
- CB Da'Meak Brandon – Limestone
- WR Dylan Drummond – Eastern Michigan
- DL Jacorey Johns – Wake Forest
- DL Wyatt Ray – Boston College
- K John Parker Romo – Virginia Tech
- WR Darrius Shepherd – North Dakota State
- DL Jullian Taylor – Temple
- CB David Vereen – Newberry