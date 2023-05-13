2023 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp roster

May 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that the following players will participate in the team's 2023 rookie minicamp.

ROOKIE PARTICIPANTS

  • DB Brian Branch – Alabama
  • LB Jack Campbell – Iowa
  • OL Brad Cecil – South Florida
  • WR Chase Cota – Oregon
  • LB Isaac Darkangelo – Illinois
  • DL Cory Durden – North Carolina State
  • OL Connor Galvin – Baylor
  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs – Alabama
  • CB Steven Gilmore – Marshall
  • WR Antoine Green – North Carolina
  • QB Hendon Hooker – Tennessee
  • RB Mohamed Ibrahim – Minnesota
  • S Brandon Joseph – Notre Dame
  • TE Sam LaPorta – Iowa
  • DL Brodric Martin – Western Kentucky
  • QB Adrian Martinez – Kansas State
  • DL Zach Morton – Akron
  • LB Trevor Nowaske – Saginaw Valley State
  • DL Chris Smith – Notre Dame
  • OL Colby Sorsdal – William & Mary
  • OL Ryan Swoboda – Central Florida
  • CB Starling Thomas V – UAB
  • WR Keytaon Thompson – Virginia

NON-ROOKIE PARTICIPANTS (FIRST-YEAR PLAYERS)

  • TE Derrick Deese – Fresno State
  • T Obinna Eze – TCU
  • G Darrin Paulo – Utah

TRYOUT PARTICIPANTS

  • S Chris Bacon – Bowling Green
  • S Xavier Bell – Portland State
  • CB Da'Meak Brandon – Limestone
  • WR Dylan Drummond – Eastern Michigan
  • DL Jacorey Johns – Wake Forest
  • DL Wyatt Ray – Boston College
  • K John Parker Romo – Virginia Tech
  • WR Darrius Shepherd – North Dakota State
  • DL Jullian Taylor – Temple
  • CB David Vereen – Newberry

