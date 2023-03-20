Lions sign unrestricted free agent DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Mar 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Gardner-Johnson comes to Detroit after spending the 2022 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he appeared in 12 games (12 starts) and had 67 tackles (61 solo), eight pass defenses, six interceptions, five tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. His six interceptions tied for the NFL lead.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints after they selected him in the third round (105th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida. In 55-career games (43 starts), he has 224 tackles (179 solo), 36 pass defenses, 20 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions and 4.0 sacks.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

