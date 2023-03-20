Lions sign unrestricted free agent LS Jake McQuaide

McQuaide comes to Detroit following a two-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in four games in 2022 and playing all 17 games in 2021. He spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2011 NFL Draft. In his career, McQuaide has appeared in 181 regular season games and seven postseason contests.