Detroit Lions in the community means more than ever before

The Lions were also exceptionally involved in a voter awareness and participation campaign for the State of Michigan, Detroit Votes, which was part of the greater NFL Votes platform. This included a RISE to Vote voter townhall with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as well as hosting seven of the City of Detroit's 12 receiving boards at Ford Field on Election Night to protect the integrity of votes cast in-person at more than half of Detroit's precincts.

Other 2020 Detroit Lions Inspire Change events in support of their pillars of scholarship funding, social-educational programs and medical aid/health assistance were: participation in the 100 Black Men Panel, a private movie screening for Detroit Lions Academy students of Harriet, an Empowerment Plan coat distribution, a Pure Heart panel to empower the children of incarcerated parents, a virtual Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) practice visit and a HAVEN-facilitated domestic violence training for players and staff.

COVID-19 RELIEF