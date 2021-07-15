2021 community partner spotlight: Eastern Market

Jul 15, 2021 at 08:00 AM
1603900800444
Ellen Trudell

Corporate Communications Manager

In our last – but not least – community partner spotlight this week, we'd like to highlight one of our region's most beloved institutions: Eastern Market.

Eastern Market's mission is to nourish a healthier, wealthier, and happier Detroit. Through providing food security services, Eastern Market aims to improve access to nutritional foods and provide residents with information to prepare healthier meals.

Detroit Lions Charities has partnered with Eastern Market for 7 years, notably on food access and nutritional education sessions, for many years collaborating on Meet Up and Eat Up events at Tuesday markets. Current Detroit Lions Charities grants support Eastern Market food access programs that aim to increase food access points and provide Detroiters with fresh food at convenient locations in local neighborhoods.

Eastern Market aims to operate at least 20 Farm Stands at a variety of community sites to further improve access to food throughout Detroit in 2021. In addition to the Farm Stand program, Eastern Market runs Detroit Community Market sites located in 11-16 locations in Detroit neighborhoods where residents do not have a consistent supply of nutritionally dense foods.

Eastern Market Fresh Food Deliveries photos

View photos of the Lions and Eastern Market teaming up to provide fresh food boxes for youth at Detroit Lions Academy and the Pure Heart Foundation.

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
1 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Zack Silver
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
2 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Zack Silver
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
3 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Zack Silver
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
4 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Zack Silver
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
5 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Troy Anderson
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
6 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Troy Anderson
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
7 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Zack Silver
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
8 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Zack Silver
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
9 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Zack Silver
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
10 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Troy Anderson
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
11 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Troy Anderson
Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.
12 / 12

Eastern Market Food Box Donations for the Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit, MI.

Troy Anderson
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Eastern Market accepts various forms of payment including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Double Up Food Bucks, Project Fresh, Market Fresh, and Fresh Prescription to improve access to fresh food for all Detroiters.

This spring, the Lions partnered with Eastern Market to bring nearly 200 Fresh Food boxes to youth at Pure Heart Foundation and Detroit Lions Academy in Detroit. This helped provide families with produce they often may not have ready access to.

Related Content

news

2021 community partner spotlight: Playworks

Playworks Michigan is committed to helping schools and youth programs create recess and play environments where every child can join.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: City Year Detroit

City Year is an education nonprofit organization helping to close gaps in high-need schools by supporting students' academic and social-emotional development.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: Detroit Lions Academy

The Detroit Lions history with DLA goes back to 2001 when the school was established and they are currently Detroit Lions Charities' longest running partnership.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan 

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) empowers youth to become career, start up and homeowner ready by providing safe after-school programming to Detroit youth ages six to 18.
news

Lions announce 2021 Touchdown In Your Town applications now open

The Detroit Lions announced today 2021 online applications for Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger benefitting Michigan high school football programs are now open.
news

Lions help bridge the digital divide locally

The digital divide has not only been illuminated, but exacerbated, during the COVID-19 pandemic when nearly every aspect of our lives is remote out of public health necessity.
news

Detroit Lions Charities Announces 2021 Grant Partners

Detroit Lions Charities has identified their partners for 2021, each one with platforms closely aligned with the organization's mission and values, as well as vision for a stronger, healthier region.
news

Grantees announced for 2021 Lions Inspire Change social justice initiative

The Detroit Lions announced today a list of grantees for 2021 who will receive funding generated by the team's social justice initiative, Detroit Lions Inspire Change.
news

Detroit Lions in the community means more than ever before

2020 has been a year where working towards and contributing to something greater than yourself has never been more impactful or more crucial.
news

Trey Flowers named Lions' nominee for 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The Detroit Lions announced today DE Trey Flowers as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide.
news

Detroit Lions and Kroger partner up to provide Thanksgiving meals to Detroit Lions Academy

The Lions, with the help of Kroger, dropped off pumpkin pies and $100 Kroger gift cards as a surprise to 110 Detroit Lions Academy students and staff to make certain students and their families have access to a Thanksgiving meal.
Advertising