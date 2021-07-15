2021 community partner spotlight: Eastern Market

In our last – but not least – community partner spotlight this week, we'd like to highlight one of our region's most beloved institutions: Eastern Market.

Eastern Market's mission is to nourish a healthier, wealthier, and happier Detroit. Through providing food security services, Eastern Market aims to improve access to nutritional foods and provide residents with information to prepare healthier meals.

Detroit Lions Charities has partnered with Eastern Market for 7 years, notably on food access and nutritional education sessions, for many years collaborating on Meet Up and Eat Up events at Tuesday markets. Current Detroit Lions Charities grants support Eastern Market food access programs that aim to increase food access points and provide Detroiters with fresh food at convenient locations in local neighborhoods.