Detroit Lions announce new elements to 2023 Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger, applications now open

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions today announced that online applications are now open for their 2023 Touchdown in Your Town program presented by Kroger, benefitting high school football programs around the state of Michigan.

In partnership with Kroger, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan and Planet Fitness, the Lions will provide support to schools in need of equipment, technology, apparel and/or grant funding. New this year, Planet Fitness has pledged to renovate a school weightroom for at least one of the selected programs.

"Kroger is incredibly proud to be partnering with the Lions for the fourth year in a row on such a dynamic program" said Corporate Affairs Manager Cam Barrett. "We love giving back to the communities in which we live and serve, and Touchdown in Your Town provides a perfect platform for us to truly make an impact on schools in need across the state."

Coaches, athletic directors and football staff members from Michigan high schools are eligible to nominate their program. Applications are limited to one per school.

Programs must apply for support through an online application at www.detroitlions.com/touchdown, which opened today, Monday, March 13 and will run through Monday, April 17 at 11:59 PM EST. Submissions will be reviewed by a committee comprised of members from the Lions organization and partners.

Once the programs are selected, the Lions will work with each school to surprise students and staff to reveal the new resources and/or funding. This year, the surprises are set to take place at a Detroit Lions preseason game. If selected teams are not available to travel for the game, they will have the opportunity to attend training camp to be surprised. For teams who are not able to make either the preseason game or training camp, Lions staff will travel to the selected schools to reveal the selection, similar to years past.

"We are excited to build upon Touchdown in Your Town in 2023 and continue the Detroit Lions Foundation's mission to grow the game," said Detroit Lions Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations Roxanne Caine. "With new resources, partnerships and elements to support the selected teams, this year will be even more special than before."