Detroit Lions, Kroger, Lineage Foundation for Good tackle Detroit food insecurity this Thanksgiving with Gleaners Community Food Bank

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions, in partnership with Kroger Co. of Michigan and Lineage Foundation for Good, teamed up with Gleaners Community Food Bank to tackle food insecurity this Thanksgiving, packaging more than 57,500 total meals for families in the Detroit community.

The week before Thanksgiving, Detroit Lions players, coaches and staff, along with Kroger staff, Lineage staff and Gleaners volunteers gathered at Gleaners headquarters in Taylor, Mich. to pack 2,500 meal kits. The kits were packed with the following ingredients provided by Kroger and Lineage: green beans, corn, fruit, dressing/stuffing, potatoes, mac' n' cheese, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy and corn muffins mix.

"We are proud to collaborate with the Detroit Lions to assemble and distribute 2,500 Thanksgiving meal kits, bringing nourishment and joy to families across the greater metro-Detroit area this holiday season," said Cam Barrett, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Kroger Co. of Michigan. "The holidays embody togetherness, creating lasting memories, and no family should face the fight against food insecurity during this special time. Food is at the heart of many cherished holiday traditions, and we are delighted to provide families with the means to create these enduring traditions, ensuring that every household can experience the warmth and abundance of the holidays."

"Thanksgiving is a time for sharing joy, not worrying about putting food on the table. Compared to this time last year, we have seen a 30% increase in demand for our services due to inflation and the heightened cost of living," said Angela Halverson, Director of Community Giving, Gleaners Community Food Bank. "We are grateful for the support of Kroger, Lineage, and the Detroit Lions for their generous donations and volunteer efforts in packing the 2,500 meal kits for families across Southeast Michigan during this critical time."

The meal kits were distributed at four Gleaners mobile distribution sites in Southeastern Michigan: Southwest Solutions at St. Anthony Nonprofit Center (Nov. 16), Urban Neighborhood Initiatives (Nov. 17), Perfecting Community Church (Nov. 20), and Ford Community and Performing Arts Center (Nov. 21). A fifth and final distribution of the packed meals took place with the help of Lions Legends on November 21 at Detroit PAL, a community partner of the Detroit Lions Foundation.

"The Detroit Lions made football synonymous with Thanksgiving, and there is no day more special in Detroit than Thanksgiving Day. For far too many in this city, however, food insecurity is a continuous struggle, and it is our long-term vision that everyone in Detroit has a Thanksgiving meal," said Detroit Lions Vice President of the Detroit Lions Foundation & Community Relations Roxanne Caine. "We are dedicated to fighting food insecurity in Detroit year-round, and we are grateful for our partners, Kroger, Lineage and Gleaners, for joining us in raising awareness and providing meals throughout our community."