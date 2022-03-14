Detroit Lions announce 2022 Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger applications now open

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today 2022 online applications for Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger benefitting Michigan high school football programs are now open.

In partnership with Kroger, Riddell and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, the Lions will provide support to schools in need with equipment, technology, apparel and/or grant funding.

"We are thrilled for Detroit Lions Touchdown in Your Town to continue in 2022, as part of the Detroit Lions Foundation's mission to grow the game," said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Brian Facchini. "This program is a key pillar to our $5,000,000 investment in the community over the next five years."

Programs must apply for support through an online application at www.detroitlions.com/touchdown, which opened today, Monday, March 14 and will run through Monday, April 11 at 11:59PM EST. Submissions will be reviewed by a committee comprised of members from the Lions organization and partners.

Coaches, athletic directors and football staff members from Michigan high schools are eligible to nominate their program. Applications are limited to one per school.

"Kroger is incredibly proud to partner with the Lions on such an impactful program" said Corporate Affairs Manager Rachel Hurst. "Touchdown in Your Town allows us to continue our mission of building a strong foundation for youth and making an impact for schools in need right in the communities we live and serve"

Once programs are selected, the Lions will work with the school to surprise faculty, students and staff with current players, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, Roary and partners, who will reveal the new resources and/or funding. All in-person engagements will be based on state, federal and NFL health and safety guidelines.